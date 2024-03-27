Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 27, 2024

Paul visits Lego Discovery Center:

It’s set to be an "unstoppable" spring break week at LEGO Discovery Center Atlanta, thanks to a new event aimed at encouraging all children — and especially girls — to unleash their creativity.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours inside the colorful attraction at Phipps Plaza, learning more about Play Unstoppable, which model builders describe as an empowering special event based around the company’s initiative to encourage girls to play without limits. The center is premiering a new exclusive LEGO Friends 4D movie as part of Play Unstoppable, along with various activations allowing kids to use LEGO bricks to create anything and everything they can dream up. And who better to inspire kids than LEGO Discovery Center Atlanta Master Model Builder Elizabeth Baker? Baker was crowned Master Model Builder back in July 2023, after winning the center’s Brick Factor competition.

LEGO Discovery Center Atlanta is located at 3500 Peachtree Road Northeast in Buckhead -- and regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends. General admission starts at $20.99 — for more information on tickets, click here.

As always, we had a blast at LEGO Discovery Center Atlanta with Elizabeth Baker and some young "LEGO Masters" — click the video player in this article to check out our morning building some out-of-this-world creations!

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: Tyler Perry is casting for a new show, casting for SNL look alike are happening and Reasonable Doubt is casting for their second season. Tess Hammock has the information. Follow her on social @CastingCallWithTessHammock

Hawks She Leads program looking for nominees: The She Leads program is a year-long development program targeted to support the advancement and growth opportunities of early-career women in Atlanta. This program will include approximately 50 early-career women ages 22 - 35 whose focus is in the categories of business, sports and entertainment, STEAM, and entrepreneurship. Viewers interested can be nominated or self-nominate. Applications will be accepted through Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

Brad James talks about his role in Netflix's "Shirley" alongside Regina King: Brad James has transformed from a US Marine to a dynamic force in television and film Widely celebrated for his comedic brilliance as Todd in Tyler Perry's "For Better Or Worse," James adds another layer to his already impressive repertoire alongside Regina King as Black Panther co-founder Huey Newton in the eagerly awaited Netflix biopic, "SHIRLEY", streaming on Netflix now. Watch the trailer here.

Kyle and Lore'l of The Morning Hustle give the latest in entertainment news: More updates on Sean "P. Diddy" Combs after Homeland Security raided his home. Kyle and Lore'l of The Morning Hustle give their takes on the latest updates. Keep up with them weekday mornings on Hot 107.9 from 6 til 10.