Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 26, 2024

By Good Day Atlanta
Published  March 26, 2024 11:08am EDT
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Here are today's featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta:

SCANA hosts Field Day at Mercedes-Benz

Hundreds of metro Atlanta elementary school students are spending the day in the home of the Falcons and United to celebrate a year of hard work and achievement.

SCANA Energy hosted its 3rd annual Field Day at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium: Hundreds of local elementary school students spent Tuesday morning on the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, hanging out with Falcons and United team members and celebrating a year of academic achievement.

SCANA Energy hosted its 3rd annual Field Day at the stadium on Tuesday, celebrating the hard work of elementary school students who attend one of the company’s sponsored homework centers. SCANA Energy Homework Centers are after-school programs held at 10 Title 1 schools here in metro Atlanta, in which kindergarten through fifth-graders get some extra time with teachers to complete homework and to improve test scores and studying skills. 

The 'Fragrance Queen's' spring scent trends

Spring is here, and there's no better time to put some scent into your life. 'Fragrance Queen' Linda G. Levy brought a bevy of scents to show Alyse Eady as well as news about a special event at Spelman College.

Linda G Levy, aka the Fragrance Queen, brings TFF’s Scents of Success program back to Spelman College: This 2nd annual event will be in person rather than remote! Some 700 students will be in attendance, and the program will feature a special presentation on career opportunities in the fragrance industry with Levy as well as The Fragrance Foundation Executive Director (and Spelman Alumna) Sharné Jackson and the co-founders of Brown Girl Jane, Tai Beauchamp and Malaika Jones, who are also Spelman College alumnae.

Easter brunch at Serena Pastificio

If you're looking for a chic and vibrant spot to indulge in some mouthwatering Italian just in time for Easter, we've got the place for you. Serena Pastificio's chef Gerald Lawrence and general manager Devan Johnson stopped by the Good Day kitchen to share a taste of authentic Italian cuisine with Sharon Lawson.

Serena Pastificio's executive chef Gerald Lawrence demos a frittata with asparagus, peas, truffle cream ahead of Easter: The restaurant is described as a sophisticated yet approachable nod to the best of Italy with a focus on coastal seafood and housemade pasta. For more information on the restaurant and its Easter menu, click here.

DIY Easter baskets with Brittany Sharp

You don't need to go to the store and buy a pre-made Easter basket this year. Designer and event planner Brittany Sharp shared her tips for making your little ones 'hoppy' on Easter with two special basket ideas.

Brittany Sharp gives Easter basket ideas for adults and children: Easter is this weekend, and the fun doesn't have to be for just children. Event planner Brittany Sharp has some fun ideas you can do for both kids and adults. Keep up with her on social media @TheSharpStandard Click on the website here.

Homeland security raids Diddy's homes

Homeland Security agents swarmed Diddy's homes in Los Angeles and Miami on Monday as part of a sex trafficking investigation. Entertainment journalist Christal Jordan joined Joanne Feldman with the latest details.

Christal Jordan talks the latest in entertainment news: Sean "Diddy" Combs is back in the news. This time, Homeland Security has raided two of his homes. Christal Jordan has the latest details. 