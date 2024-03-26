Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 26, 2024

Here are today's featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta:

SCANA Energy hosted its 3rd annual Field Day at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium: Hundreds of local elementary school students spent Tuesday morning on the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, hanging out with Falcons and United team members and celebrating a year of academic achievement.

SCANA Energy hosted its 3rd annual Field Day at the stadium on Tuesday, celebrating the hard work of elementary school students who attend one of the company’s sponsored homework centers. SCANA Energy Homework Centers are after-school programs held at 10 Title 1 schools here in metro Atlanta, in which kindergarten through fifth-graders get some extra time with teachers to complete homework and to improve test scores and studying skills.

Linda G Levy, aka the Fragrance Queen, brings TFF’s Scents of Success program back to Spelman College: This 2nd annual event will be in person rather than remote! Some 700 students will be in attendance, and the program will feature a special presentation on career opportunities in the fragrance industry with Levy as well as The Fragrance Foundation Executive Director (and Spelman Alumna) Sharné Jackson and the co-founders of Brown Girl Jane, Tai Beauchamp and Malaika Jones, who are also Spelman College alumnae.

Serena Pastificio's executive chef Gerald Lawrence demos a frittata with asparagus, peas, truffle cream ahead of Easter: The restaurant is described as a sophisticated yet approachable nod to the best of Italy with a focus on coastal seafood and housemade pasta. For more information on the restaurant and its Easter menu, click here.

Brittany Sharp gives Easter basket ideas for adults and children: Easter is this weekend, and the fun doesn't have to be for just children. Event planner Brittany Sharp has some fun ideas you can do for both kids and adults. Keep up with her on social media @TheSharpStandard Click on the website here.

Christal Jordan talks the latest in entertainment news: Sean "Diddy" Combs is back in the news. This time, Homeland Security has raided two of his homes. Christal Jordan has the latest details.