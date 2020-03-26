Good Day Atlanta viewer information March 26, 2020

FOX show that hasn't even aired is donating medical supplies to help in the fight against Covid-19: Although not a medical show, new FOX series “Filthy Rich” is also lending a hand by donating more than 5 pallets of goods from there set in New Orleans. The donations were divided between “Community Kitchen” and “Nola Covid-19 Mutual Aid Group”. The items ranged from cleaning supplies (bleach, antibacterial wipes, multipurpose cleaners) to toiletries (mouthwash, toilet paper, soap) to food (rice, pasta, water, coffee) to baby products (diapers, wipes, food), just to name a few. For more informaion on "Filthy Rich," click here.

Dr. Bhatia Taz has mind and body strategies to combat anxiety and stress during the Coronavirus pandemic. For more information click here.

Tweets and Instagram post from Cherokee County resident Simon Holland are going viral. He's has found funny ways to Tweet about being stuck at home during quarantine. He tells Good Day Atlanta's Buck Lanford enjoys pointing out the funny things he has noticed spending so much time indoors with his family. To follow Simon Holland on social media go to @simonctholland .

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia. For more information on today's pet click here.

