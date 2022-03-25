Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 25, 2022

Splashing into spring break at Tennessee Aquarium:

Just as it’s a tradition for local families to head up to Chattanooga for Spring Break, it’s a tradition for Good Day Atlanta to spend a morning there every March highlighting activities in and around Tennessee Aquarium.

So, now that temperatures are warming and flowers are blooming, we knew we needed to make the drive up Interstate 75 and doing it again this year!

This morning, the Good Day Atlanta team did a little "continent-hopping" at Tennessee Aquarium, getting a look at fascinating animals from around the world.

In case you’ve never been, the aquarium consists of two buildings, known as River Journey and Ocean Journey, which together contain more than 12,000 animals representing every continent on earth. Popular galleries include Delta Country (check out those American alligators and alligator snapping turtles!), Rivers of the World (don’t miss the red-bellied piranhas), and Penguins’ Rock (do we even need to tell you what you’ll find there?).

Right now, visitors to the aquarium can also check out a pair of IMAX films playing at the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater across the street: "Australia’s Great Wild North 3D" and "Ocean Odyssey 3D," which follows a humpback whale and her calf on a trek from the Great Barrier Reef to the coast of Antarctica. IMAX tickets cost $8 for adults and children.

For more information on visiting Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga and to purchase tickets (which cost $34.95 for adults and $21.95 for children ages three to 12), click here. And click the video player to check out our morning exploring this favorite Spring Break destination.

Dr. Maneesha Agarwal of Children's Health Care of Atlanta gives tips for National Poison Prevention week:

There are common household items that can harm your child and how to store them properly. Cleaning supplies such as bleach and cleaning spray, or even laundry detergent pods and nail polish remover can be extremely harmful to your child if ingested. These items and medications should be stored up, away and out of sight of children. Most containers are child-resistant, not childproof, so if they are not stored properly, your child can possibly open them.

You should also be mindful of small toys or items that contain button batteries. More than 2,500 button batteries are ingested each year in the U.S. and can be extremely dangerous if swallowed.

Parents should also talk to other caregivers, like grandparents, to ensure they take the same precautions of storing supplies and medicine to keep your child safe. It’s also important to teach teens about proper dosage for over-the-counter medications.

In case of an emergency, a parent should have the poison control center phone number on hand by storing this number in their phone 1-800-222-1222.

Souper Jenny's Jenny Levison joins us with spring green soup recipe plus details about an upcoming soup festival to benefit World Central Kitchen: Souper Jenny is taking part in Soups For Peace, a fundraiser to support World Central Kitchen. The group is on the ground feeding people in the Ukraine. For more information Soups For Peace click here. For more information on "Souper Jenny" click here.

Spring Green Soup recipe

1 Tablespoon 1 small yellow onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced

1 tablespoon fresh ginger, peeled and grated

3 bunches of asparagus, two inches from end removed

4 cups fresh or frozen green peas

10 cups vegetable broth

1 can coconut milk

Heat olive oil. Saute onion, garlic and ginger until soft. Add asparagus, peas, coconut milk and broth.

Bring to a boil then lower and simmer for 30 minutes.

Puree with hand blender or in blender

Skip Marley talks new music and upcoming show in Atlanta: Skip Marley has been nominated for two Grammys. He was also nominated for two Soul Train Music Awards, an NAACP Image award, and Best New Artist at the iHeart Music Awards. He is currently on The Change Tour, and it is coming to The Loft in Atlanta on April 5 . Click here to purchase your tickets.

Pike Nurseries shares some interesting gardening trends for the Spring: Click here to find a Pike Nursery near you.

Praise 102.5"s Veda Howard gives inspirational wisdom nuggets: Every weekend on her Praise 102.5 show Veda shares two Wisdom Nuggets per show. A Wisdom Nugget is an inspiring or encouraging quote from Howard, business moguls, bumper stickers, and everywhere in between; accompanied by a scripture. Catch Veda on Praise 102.5 Saturday and Sundays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Check out today's wisdom nugget below.

"Associate yourself with people of good quality, for it is better to be alone than in bad company." – Booker T. Washington