No airlines required for this global Spring Break adventure

From the Poison Dart Frogs of South America to the Macaroni Penguins of Antarctica, animals native to all seven continents may be found inside Chattanooga’s Tennessee Aquarium. So this Spring Break, why not take a global adventure … without ever boarding an airplane?

Tennessee Aquarium just launched its Global Passport program, a year-long celebration that challenges visitors to explore the facility and seek out animals representing all seven continents.

The concept is simple; folks will print out their "passport" at home, then bring it to the aquarium and begin their adventure. After spending time with animals from a specific continent, visitors can stop by the gift shop to get a sticker for their passport. A different continent will be highlighted each month, starting with North America in March and continuing all the way through September with Antarctica. Resources to learn more about the animals from each continent are also available on the aquarium’s website.

Of course, visiting Tennessee Aquarium means being aware of some new safety protocols put in place due to the pandemic; by order of the local health department, masks are required for anyone ages 5 and up entering the facility. Capacity is also limited right now, which means guests should purchase their timed-entry tickets online in advance — and groups are limited to no more than 10 guests.

Of course, the Good Day Atlanta team has been experiencing wanderlust lately, so we jumped at the chance to drive up to Chattanooga and get an early start on our safe Spring Break adventures. Click the video player for a sneak peek at our morning exploring Tennessee Aquarium.

