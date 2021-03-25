Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 25, 2021

Atlanta’s boutique Wylie Hotel nears completion:

Lights are on in the hallways, and room numbers are fixed outside the doors — and that means work is coming to a close on the new 111-room Wylie Hotel in Atlanta, located right next to Ponce City Market.

Hotel owners are planning a May opening for the property, which extends a legacy that stretches back to 1929 when it first opened as the Garner-Wallace Hotel.

"The hotel was opened as a residential hotel, which was really common in this area," says director of sales Liz Young. "Along Ponce, there were several residential hotels and this one, in particular, was a luxury hotel."

After closing down due to the Great Depression, the hotel reopened as the 551 Ponce de Leon Hotel; more than just a place for travelers to stay, current owners say it became something of a safe haven when restaurant Mrs. P’s opened inside.

"It housed Atlanta's first LGBTQ-friendly bar," says Young.

Most recently known as Ponce Student Suites, Kim King Associates purchased the building a few years ago and drew up plans for a boutique hotel. Due to structural issues, they were forced to demolish the back end of the building and rebuild, saving the familiar original front facade.

Construction crews are currently putting the finishing touches on the hotel, which includes 111 rooms and two suites, along with an outdoor terrace, sunroom, and restaurant. Team members say while they’re honoring the history of the building, it will be filled with modern touches, including an app for room-entry.

"A touchless app that will give you access to your room, all the amenities inside the room including TV, clock ... as well as ordering room service on your phone. I think we can all accept that this might be our reality, and we're going to lead the charge," says Young.

Brian McKnight Jr. on releasing a new song each week in March:

Brian McKnight Jr. says March Madness isn't only in the basketball world, but also in the music industry. He says he will be releasing one single per week until the release of his upcoming summer album. He's released "Right There" and "You Never Know" will be releasing on Friday, March 26.

In June, McKnight will be releasing a book entitled, "The Players Handbook for Finding Happiness". It will be a short, autobiographical/self-help book catered to young, and older men alike who have a hard time keeping their vices in check, especially when it comes to women. He says he plans on being a mentor to young men on these subjects, and also wants to become a beacon for women to be able to understand guys a little bit more.

Foodie Skye Estroff talks macarons in Atlanta:

Passover is coming up, and many bakeries have sweet treats on hand. Macarons are always a hit, and foodie Skye Estroff dishes on her favorite spots to get them in Atlanta. You can follow Skye on Instagram @SkyeEstroff. Check out her Macaron list below:

Pet of the Day from PAWS Atlanta:

Flareon is a 4-year-old Tabby. Rumor has it she likes fancy hats. If you would like to adopt Flareon click here.