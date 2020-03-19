Good Day Atlanta viewer information March 19, 2020

"Deputy" star talks to Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken: “Deputy” stars talk filming, food in New Mexico: The FOX hit “Deputy” takes place in sun-drenched Los Angeles County – but the show actually has some strong ties to the South.

“We shot the pilot here in Atlanta,” remembered series star Shane Paul McGhie, during a recent stop at the annual SCAD aTVfest. After the pilot, however, cast and crew packed up for New Mexico, a shooting location which provides the stars with some very tasty dinner options. But more than the food, star Danielle Moné Truitt says it’s the work that she finds nourishing.

"Talking about real issues that happen in the world, and being able to play a Black female deputy is really, really awesome,” she says. “And putting those kind positive images out into the world is important."

Click the video player to check out more of our chat with the stars of “Deputy” – and catch an all-new episode Thursday night at 9:00 p.m. on FOX 5.

WEB LINK: https://www.fox.com/deputy/

Good Day Atlanta's Good Word Brewing in Duluth is hosting a soup kitchen right now. Paul Milliken talks to the owners and staff members about the movement to help others. For more information click here.

Advertisement

Coronavirus symptoms or seasonal allergies, how to tell the difference: Dr. Taz Bhatia, integrative Health Expert and founder of CentreSpringMD joins Good Day Atlanta's Sharon Lawson with answers. For more information click here.

Allergies Symptoms:

No fever

Watery eyes

runny nose

Asthma symptoms

Covid 19 Symptoms:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Skype interview with Food and Lifestyle Expert Chadwick Boyd: The Coronavirus is affecting the restaurant industry really hard and social distancing has caused some to layoff workers and close or only serve people curbside. Chadwick Boyd talks to Good Day Atlanta's Joanne Feldman about options to help others and ideas on how to stock your pantry through the pandemic. For more information on Chadwick Boyd click here.