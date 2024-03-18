Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
2
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM EDT until TUE 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 18, 2024

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Here are today's featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta:

Test could change colon cancer screenings

Many Americans don't get screened for colon cancer, but a new blood test could change that. Emory Dr. Neil Winawer sits down with Alyse Eady to talk about the new development and potential downsides to the test.

Dr. Neil Winawer gives the latest in health news: Dr. Winawer gives the latest on colon cancer screenings. He tells viewers what to look for and when to go for an exam. 

True crime book examines unusual Georgia case

Defense lawyer and former Georgia legislator McCracken Posten Jr. now is adding author to his list of accomplishments with the publishing of 'Zenith Man' - an examination on the arrest and court case of Alvin Ridley. Poston talk with Sharon Lawson about the murder case, his friendship with Ridley, and more.

Georgia defense lawyer McCracken Poston Jr. on his new book "Zenith Man: Death, Love, and Redemption in a Georgia Courtroom": The tabloid headlines screamed "SICKO HOLDS HIS WIFE HOSTAGE FOR 30 YEARS, THEN KILLS HER, COPS CHARGE." When Alvin Ridley’s wife was discovered dead in her home, residents of the small town of Ringgold, Georgia, assumed the recluse, hoarder, and odd figure naturally murdered her. Idealistic young defense attorney McCracken Poston Jr., still stinging from a failed congressional run, had already encountered the eccentric Ridley –dubbed "Zenith Man" for his work repairing televisions - and took the case. His client was belligerent, incomprehensible, secretive, a puzzle for his lawyer. The entire case seemed doomed to fail, until the diligent lawyer looked past the community’s biases, as well as his own, to reveal the astonishing truth. For more information on the book click here. 

'House of What?!' host on exploring unique homes

'House of What?!' is taking a look at outrageous, unique and sustainable homes built across the country. Host Chris Grundy chatted with Natalie McCann about the show's second season and showcasing homeowner's labors of love.

"House of What?!" hosted by Chris Grundy: A potato home in Idaho, a quake-proof fish house in Berkeley, an upcycled jail in New Orleans – these are just a few examples of the eclectic and sustainable homes that you’ll see on this season of "House of What?!" Host Chris Grundy will take you on a tour of these unique dwellings and introduce you to the homeowners who share a love of strange building materials.

Entertainment news update with Kierra M

Dr. Dre got candid about his health issues after suffering a brain aneurysm in 2021, and Tichina Arnold is opening up her closet from rent. Entertainment contributor Kierra M joins Sharon Lawson to dish about the latest celebrity news.

Kierra M talks the latest in entertainment news: Dr. Dre speaks out after health issues, and Tichina Arnold mentions renting out some of her wardrobe from "Martin" and other iconic instances.