Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 18, 2024

Here are today's featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta:

Dr. Neil Winawer gives the latest in health news: Dr. Winawer gives the latest on colon cancer screenings. He tells viewers what to look for and when to go for an exam.

Georgia defense lawyer McCracken Poston Jr. on his new book "Zenith Man: Death, Love, and Redemption in a Georgia Courtroom": The tabloid headlines screamed "SICKO HOLDS HIS WIFE HOSTAGE FOR 30 YEARS, THEN KILLS HER, COPS CHARGE." When Alvin Ridley’s wife was discovered dead in her home, residents of the small town of Ringgold, Georgia, assumed the recluse, hoarder, and odd figure naturally murdered her. Idealistic young defense attorney McCracken Poston Jr., still stinging from a failed congressional run, had already encountered the eccentric Ridley –dubbed "Zenith Man" for his work repairing televisions - and took the case. His client was belligerent, incomprehensible, secretive, a puzzle for his lawyer. The entire case seemed doomed to fail, until the diligent lawyer looked past the community’s biases, as well as his own, to reveal the astonishing truth. For more information on the book click here.

"House of What?!" hosted by Chris Grundy: A potato home in Idaho, a quake-proof fish house in Berkeley, an upcycled jail in New Orleans – these are just a few examples of the eclectic and sustainable homes that you’ll see on this season of "House of What?!" Host Chris Grundy will take you on a tour of these unique dwellings and introduce you to the homeowners who share a love of strange building materials.

Kierra M talks the latest in entertainment news: Dr. Dre speaks out after health issues, and Tichina Arnold mentions renting out some of her wardrobe from "Martin" and other iconic instances.