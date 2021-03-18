Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
2
Wind Advisory
from THU 3:06 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 18, 2021

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Teddy Riley goes ‘Uncensored’ on TVOne biography

Singer, songwriter, and producer Teddy Riley talks about his journey to success on TVOne's biographical series Uncensored.

ATLANTA - Teddy Riley on Good Day Atlanta:

Singer, songwriter, and record producer, Teddy Riley talks about his journey to success on TVOne's biographical series "Uncensored."  For more information click here.

Pet of the day from PAWS Atlanta

Cheese is an 8-year-old Terrier Pit Bull mix with the best grin in America.

Pet of the day from PAWS Atlanta:  For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day, click here. 

Kimiko Glenn and Luke Youngblood talk Baby Shark’s Big Show

Baby Shark's Big Show! is a new preschool series on Nickelodeon that follows Baby Shark, his family and his best friend, William as they journey on fun-filled adventures.

Stars of "Baby Shark's Big Show!" on the new show:

The new preschool series on Nickelodeon is set to follow Baby Shark, his family, and his best friend, William as they journey on some fun-filled adventures inside their community of Carnivore Cove.  We talked to the stars Kimiko Glenn and Luke Youngblood, who provide the voices for Baby Shark and William, live on Good Day Atlanta. For more information click here.

Metro Atlanta’s best spots for sushi

Food blogger Erica Key gives her picks for what sushi rolls you have to try around the city.

Erica Key talks about the love for sushi in Atlanta: 

From street food in Japan to American favorite, sushi arrived in the United States in the late 1960s and became a full craze in the 1980s. Today there is an array of sushi rolls to choose from in Atlanta with plenty of options inside or outside the perimiter. 

Atlanta food blogger Erica Key joins us with more on where to find sushi in metro Atlanta. For more information on Erica Key click here.

Where to find sushi in Metro Atlanta: Picks by Food Blogger Erica Key