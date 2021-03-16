Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 16, 2021

Michael and Sherry Holmes talk "Holmes Family Effect":

We could all use a little feel-good television right now — and a special two-night event airing right here on FOX 5 Atlanta more than fits the bill.

"Holmes Family Effect" features TV host and contractor Mike "Make it Right" Holmes along with his children, son Michael and daughter Sherry, as they tackle renovation projects for people making a positive impact in their community.

Each episode begins with the trio surprising the renovation recipient, then traces the work it takes to transform their spaces. Tuesday's episode opens with the Holmes family responding to a school that trains young people in the trades; as the family fixes up the neglected student workspaces, they also inspire those students who will someday have professional careers in skilled trades.

This isn’t the first time you’ve seen the Holmes family on FOX 5 Atlanta, of course; they were featured on the construction competition series "Home Free," which was filmed here in Atlanta and aired in 2015 and 2016.

"Holmes Family Effect" airs Tuesday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on FOX 5 Atlanta, and continues next Tuesday, March 23. Ahead of the premiere, we got to catch up with Michael and Sherry Holmes to learn a little bit more about the show and why this project was so special to the family; click the video player in this article to watch our interview.

Irish singer calls Atlanta her "second home":

Irish singer Chloë Agnew was just 14 years old when she was catapulted to stardom as an original member of Celtic Woman. Now, a decade-and-a-half later, she’s ready to share some of the music she’s been writing over the past year.

"Some people will be familiar with the stuff that I’ve been releasing over the last two years, but I’ve got a whole lot of new music that I’ve been writing over the last year in lockdown," Agnew says.

Agnew will perform a pair of live-streaming concerts on Friday, March 26 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., showcasing that new material along with some songs from her most recent album, "ReImagined." The live-streaming shows will be filmed here in metro Atlanta at Brighter Shade Studios, which is owned by musician John Driskell Hopkins.

So, why Atlanta?

"It’s like my second home now," says the singer. "One of my Celtic sisters, Lisa Kelly, based herself actually down in Peachtree City, in that area, where she has a wonderful voice academy and Irish dancing academy. And so, obviously, when she moved on from Celtic Woman … it would always be a regular spot I would go and spend some time. Plus …from day one, we always had a special connection with the people down there and we get such an incredible welcome. It’s like an Irish welcome! They’re rowdy and ready to have a good time!"

Agnew is teaming up with Virago TV for the live-streaming shows; click here for more information and to purchase tickets. The singer will also perform two live shows at Red Clay Foundry in Duluth on Sunday, March 28 at 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. — click the respective times for ticket information.

We recently checked in with Chloë Agnew via Zoom to learn more about the shows and her upcoming music; click the video player in this article to check out our interview!

CeCe Winans on her first live album:

CeCe Winans is considered gospel royalty and joins Good Day today with the latest on her career. Winans holds an incredible 12 Grammys, 23 Dove Awards, and 15 Stellar Awards. She inspires people wherever she is, whether singing in church concerts, performing before the Pope, or in the White House.

And not even a pandemic can slow her down, she recently released her latest album, "Believe for It. For more information click here.

Tavia MD talks about Atlanta's participation in South by Southwest:

This year South by Southwest, the interactive conference and festival that highlights the film and music industries, is going digital. That means we can all enjoy access to the talented artists taking part including many here in Atlanta.

Celebrity publicist and South by Southwest curator Tavia MD talked more about how you can be a part of the fun. Click here for more information.

Rolling Out Magazine's Christal Jordan gives an update on Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's relationship: For more information on Christal Jordan follow her on Instagram @enchantedpr. For more on Rolling Out Magazine click here.

Pet of the Day from Furkids: For more information on how to adopt today's Pet of the Day click here.