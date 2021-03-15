Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 15, 2021

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

COVID-19 news update with Dr. Neil Winawer

The Emory University doctor gives updates on Biden's timeline for COVID-19 vaccines, changes to nursing home visits, and more.

ATLANTA - Dr. Neil Winawer from the Emory School of Medicine joins us with the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations numbers. For more information on his Coronavirus Q&A on Instagram follow him @neilwinawer.

Edward James Olmos and Danny Pino give a preview of Mayans M.C.’s third season

The crime drama Mayans M.C. returns Tuesday to FX for a third season.

"Mayans M.C." returns to FX for a third season: Two of the best actors on television, Edward James Olmos and Danny Pino, join Good Day to talk more about the crime drama "Mayans M.C." For more information click here.

Waka Flocka Flame and Tammy Rivera talk marriage and more

Hip-hop's iconic sweethearts are back on season two of Waka and Tammy: What the Flocka, which premiers this week on We TV.

"Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka" returns for another season: Hip-Hop's iconic sweethearts Waka Flocka Flame and his wife Tammy Rivera are back on season two of "Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka" premiering this week. They join Good Day to talk about marriage, raising a teenager, and life during the pandemic. For more information click here.

Melissa Carter recaps the 2021 Grammy performances

The Grammys didn't disappoint with its history-making awards and groundbreaking performances.

Radio and "The Friendzy" podcast host Melissa Carter joins us with a recap on the 2021 Grammy performances.  For more information on Melissa Carter follow her on Instagram @melissacarteratl.

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Cobb County

Olivia loves a bed in the sun, a comfy place to nap, and all the love she can get.

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Cobb County: For more information click here.