Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 6, 2025

By Good Day Atlanta
Published  June 6, 2025 1:54pm EDT
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta
Summer fun at Callaway Resort & Gardens

Summer fun at Callaway Resort & Gardens

From butterflies, birds of prey, boating, and beautiful views, there's a lot to do this summer at Pine Mountain’s Callaway Resort & Gardens.

ATLANTA - Summer adventure is in "full bloom" at Callaway Resort & Gardens:  

From bicycles to butterflies, birds of prey to boating — Pine Mountain’s Callaway Resort & Gardens is definitely the place to "b" this summer!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we took a little trip about 80 miles southwest of Atlanta to spend a few hours exploring Callaway Resort & Gardens, the 2,500-acre getaway created by Cason and Virginia Callaway and opened in 1952. The Callaways envisioned the property as a peaceful retreat in which people could connect with nature; more than 70 years later, it still serves the same purpose, drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors a year with its stunning azaleas, hiking and biking trails, 300-room resort, and activities including golfing and birdwatching.

As always, we covered a lot of bases during our morning on the Callaway grounds; we explored the trails, met an ambassador bird of prey, got a sneak peek at this summer's All-You-Can-Eat Luau Dinner, and even witnessed an incredible butterfly release! Oh, and did we mention zip lines? Woo-hoo!

You can find the main entrance to the Gardens at 17617 US-27 in Pine Mountain, and the gates are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily (the Virginia Hand Callaway Discovery Center, Cecil B. Day Butterfly Center, Ida Cason Callaway Memorial Chapel, and gift shops open at 10 a.m.). Weekday general admission is $19.99 and weekend admission is $24.99.

For more information on visiting (or booking a stay at) Callaway Resort & Gardens, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning enjoying the great outdoors!

Taste the Flavor Brunch Bar serves up Southern flavors

Taste the Flavor Brunch Bar serves up Southern flavors

What started as a food truck back in 2018 has become quite the restaurant success story in Atlanta and beyond. Burgers with Buck first featured Flavor Rich Restaurant in 2021 and a lot has changed since then.

Burgers With Buck visits Taste the Flavor in Alpharetta: Buck visits Taste The Flavor in Alpharetta and takes a bite of their Wagyu Breakfast Burger. The restaurant started out as a food truck and has since turned into a line of restaurants. You can visit the restaurant at 5325 Windward Parkway in Alpharetta. They're open Tuesday through Sunday for breakfast, brunch, and lunch.

Travel destinations and staycations in Atlanta

Travel destinations and staycations in Atlanta

Travel journalist Sean O'Keefe knows his stuff when it comes to seeing the world, and he's made it his career to curate magical moments for his clients. He joined Alyse Eady to share his expertise and highlight some of his favorite staycations in the metro Atlanta area.

International travel journalist Sean O'Keefe talks travel destinations and staycations: If you just need to get away, you don't necessarily have to go far.  There are lots of great spots around the metro Atlanta area.  International travel expert Sean O'Keefe shared his favorite "staycations" and some of the places he's traveled recently. Find out more on his website here. 

Rick Ross preparing for massive Car Show

Rick Ross preparing for massive Car Show

Rapper Rick Ross is getting ready for what he says will be the most extravagant car show he's hosted yet at his Fatyetteville estate. The rapper sat down with Alyse Eady for a one-on-one interview to talk all about the event and respond to critics who complain about the crowds.

Rick Ross previews his upcoming car show: The Rick Ross Car Show is back for the fourth year in a row. This time it's bigger and better. The Grammy-nominated artist gives us details on what participants can expect, what they can win and how he's handling the negative comments about his show. For more information, click here. 

Celebrating National Donut Day with Donnie's Donuts

Celebrating National Donut Day with Donnie's Donuts

National Donut Day is observed on the first Friday of June and commemorates the ''Donut Lassies'' of World War I. Pattie and Donald from Donnie's Donuts joined Alex Whittler in the Good Day kitchen to share some tasty goodies and talk about the love of all things donut.

Donnie's Donuts for National Donut Day: It all began with a lifelong dream of bringing joy to people's lives through the art of donut-making. Inspired by fond childhood memories of savoring freshly baked treats with family and friends, Donnie set out to create a haven where every bite would evoke feelings of warmth and happiness. Check out the different flavors they offer here. 

Father's Day gift idea with Griff

Father's Day gift idea with Griff

Father's Day is coming up and radio personality and comedian Griff has some things on his wishlist.

Griff gives tips for Father's Day and tells viewers how to see his comedy show: Griff encourages you not to be that wife or family member who just gets your husband or dad a tie and a screwdriver for Father's Day. He gives you some ideas on things to do or buy. Griff's live comedy show is back. Listen to Griff weekday mornings from 6 to 10 on Get Up Morning's with Erica Campbell. 

Meet Lupe: Zoo Atlanta's colorful toco toucan

Meet Lupe: Zoo Atlanta's colorful toco toucan

Lupe is one of the brightest birds taking wing during Zoo Atlanta's Fantastic Flights. She and Becky Young joined Joanne Feldman to talk about all the fun events coming to the zoo this June.

Seen on TVGood Day Atlanta