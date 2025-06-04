Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 4, 2025

Paul Milliken visits Mechanicsville's Dunbar Rec Center to learn more about the City of Atlanta summer initiative:

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says he's on a mission to make Atlanta the best city in the nation in which to raise children.

Dickens stopped by the city's Dunbar Recreation Center this morning, speaking to the media about summer activities and job opportunities for youths. He and other city leaders say providing safe and productive activities for the city's young people is a top priority, especially during the summer months.

"Since before I was even mayor, I knew that public safety needed a whole-of-government approach," said Dickens.

Dunbar Recreation Center provided a unique backdrop to Wednesday's event, thanks to a high-tech new addition called The Lab. Essentially a "creative hub" for teens, The Lab offers educational opportunities for graphic design, shirt printing, and broadcast and media.

For more information on summer programs offered by the city's parks and recreation department, click here.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: Tess is back with more casting opportunities. There are calls for children, middle-aged adults, and college-aged adults. Click the video player to see the requirements, and keep up with Tess and other casting opportunities @CastingCallWith TessHammock

CeeLo Green receives his honorary Diploma from Mays High School: CeeLo Green had a 50th birthday celebration and was surprised with an honorary diploma from Mays High School. These honorary diplomas reflect achievements that embody the values, mission, and goals of Atlanta Public Schools.

America’s National WWII Museum commemorates the 81st anniversary of D-Day: According to 2024 US Department of Veterans Affairs statistics, less than half a percent of the 16.4 million Americans who served in World War II are still living. As direct connections to the war fade, there are fewer opportunities for young people to learn from those who experienced it firsthand. This makes the museum’s work documenting their memories, preserving their artifacts, and sharing their stories of courage, resilience, and sacrifice more critical than ever. The museum’s expansive collections include more than 300,000 artifacts and over 12,000 personal accounts by members of the WWII generation.