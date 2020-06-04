Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 4, 2020

DeKalb's Virtual Career Academy: View story here

CEO of Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame speaks on vandalism: The College Football Hall of Fame had its windows broken in and various items taken as demonstrations turned violent. CEO Kimberly Beaudin gave a statement after the initial vandalism, saying in part "First and foremost, our hearts go out to the friends and family of George Floyd. We support the peaceful protests that honor his memory but unfortunately, they deteriorated into chaos and disorder. We are heartbroken to see the damage to our city and the Hall of Fame." For more information on the Chick-fil-A college football hall of fame click here.

Actor Chris Spencer talks new show on BET +: The creator of "Real Husbands of Hollywood" is taking a walk down memory lane with hilarious color-commentary of iconic moments in black pop culture in his new comedy series "All the Way Black." The first half of the season is available now on BET+. Some of the faces you'll see on the show are LisaRaye McCoy, Donnell Rawlings, and Kevin Frazier. To watch "All the Way Black," click here.

Foodie Skye Estroff talks trendy bakery Treats: Summertime brings along fun treats like ice cream, pies, frozen drinks, etc. Foodie Skye Estroff gives some of her favorite bakery treats, and where you can find them in Atlanta. You can follow Skye Estroff @skye.estroff