Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 28, 2024

Featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta on June 28, 2024:

Lake Lanier Olympic Park, the site of this weekend’s Southern Surf Slam presented by Surf ATL: We’re told more than 70 surfers are taking part in the three-day event, which began yesterday with Pro-Am clinic (pairing kids with pro surfers) and continues today and tomorrow with the main competition. And just in case you were wondering, this is wake surfing we’re talking about, which means surfers are riding waves created by the backs of boats…no ocean necessary! READ FULL STORY.

Sound of Hope: The story of Possum Trot: The fight for kids begins July 4. Inspired by the powerful true story, Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot, follows Donna and Reverend Martin as they ignite a fire in the hearts of their rural church to embrace kids in the foster system that nobody else would take. By doing the impossible–adopting 77 children–this East Texas community proved that, with real, determined love, the battle for America’s most vulnerable can be won.

Gaston Street Eats Food Truck: Gaston Street Eats Food Truck was born out of our love for food, especially southern comfort cuisine that makes you feel all warm and loved inside.

Pike Nurseries gives tips on how to Beat the Heat with Houseplants: To find a Pike Nursery near you, click here.

Wisdom Nuggets with Veda Howard: Every weekend on her Praise 102.5 show Veda shares Wisdom Nuggets on her show. A Wisdom Nugget is an inspiring or encouraging quote… from Veda, business moguls, bumper stickers and everywhere in between; accompanied by scripture. Catch Veda Saturday and Sunday from 3p-7p on Praise 102.5

Pet of the Day