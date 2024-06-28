Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 28, 2024

Atlanta - Featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta on June 28, 2024:

Southern Surf Slam happening this weekend

The Southern Surf Slam is happening this weekend at Lake Lanier Olympic Park.

Lake Lanier Olympic Park, the site of this weekend’s Southern Surf Slam presented by Surf ATL: We’re told more than 70 surfers are taking part in the three-day event, which began yesterday with Pro-Am clinic (pairing kids with pro surfers) and continues today and tomorrow with the main competition. And just in case you were wondering, this is wake surfing we’re talking about, which means surfers are riding waves created by the backs of boats…no ocean necessary! READ FULL STORY

Nika King and Demetrius Grosse talk about Possum Trot

Nika King and Demetrius Grosse, the stars of SOUND OF HOPE: THE STORY OF POSSUM TROT, appeared on Good Day Atlanta to talk about the movie.

Sound of Hope: The story of Possum Trot: The fight for kids begins July 4. Inspired by the powerful true story, Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot, follows Donna and Reverend Martin as they ignite a fire in the hearts of their rural church to embrace kids in the foster system that nobody else would take. By doing the impossible–adopting 77 children–this East Texas community proved that, with real, determined love, the battle for America’s most vulnerable can be won.

FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY: Gaston Street Eats

Gaston Street Eats is the featured food truck on this week's Food Truck Friday.

Gaston Street Eats Food Truck: Gaston Street Eats Food Truck was born out of our love for food, especially southern comfort cuisine that makes you feel all warm and loved inside.  

Pike Nurseries and house plants

Pike Nurseries has plenty of house plants.

Pike Nurseries gives tips on how to Beat the Heat with Houseplants: To find a Pike Nursery near you, click here.  

Veda Howard offers words of encouragement

Radio personality Veda Howard offers words of encouragement.

Wisdom Nuggets with Veda Howard: Every weekend on her Praise 102.5 show Veda shares Wisdom Nuggets on her show. A Wisdom Nugget is an inspiring or encouraging quote… from Veda, business moguls, bumper stickers and everywhere in between; accompanied by scripture. Catch Veda Saturday and Sunday from 3p-7p on Praise 102.5   

Meet Samantha: Pet of the Day

Meet Samantha. She is available for adoption through Hero Dog Rescue.

Pet of the Day