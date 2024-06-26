Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 26, 2024

Featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta for June 26, 2024:

KINDS OF KINDNESS: Willem Dafoe and Jesse Plemons talk to Paul Milliken about their new movie Kinds of Kindness. KINDS OF KINDNESS is a triptych fable, following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.

DARK MATTER: Dayo Okeniyi, who stars in Apple TV's "Dark Matter," joined Good Day Atlanta to talk about season 1. In DARK MATTER, Jason Dessen is abducted into an alternate version of his life; to get back to his true family, he embarks on a harrowing journey to save them from the most terrifying foe imaginable: himself. Dayo Okeniyi plays Leighton Vance in the series.

CASTING CALL: Tess Hammock is back with Casting Call. Find out which productions are hiring actors and extras in the state of Georgia.

SUMMER BODIES: Jackie Paige, who is a fitness and weight loss coach, joins Good Day Atlanta to talk about working on our summer bodies.

PET OF THE DAY: Creek is available from the Atlanta Humane Society.