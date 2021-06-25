Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 25, 2021

New food hall brings eclectic flavors to Midtown’s Colony Square:

What’s better than a hot new restaurant opening in Midtown Atlanta?

How about nearly a dozen of them, all located under the same roof!

Everything from pizza to tacos to Japanese cuisine is represented at Politan Row at Colony Square, a new food hall opening this week in the Midtown mixed-use development.

Executives say the idea is to showcase a diverse group of talented local chefs and their unique concepts, feeding the eclectic crowd of Midtown residents, businesspeople, and visitors who pass through Colony Square.

At the heart of the food hall is the 40-seat Bar Politan, which serves up craft cocktails during weekday happy hour and weekend brunch service. Currently joining Bar Politan are Belli Pizzeria (Neapolitan-style pies), Bun Mi Grill (Vietnamese cuisine), Federal Burger, Gekko (Japanese cuisine), Locale Café (specializing in Caribbean flavors), Pretty Little Tacos, Tandoori Pizza & Wings Co (sister restaurant to the popular Bhojanic), Unbelibubble (featuring hand-crafted bubble tea and drinks) and YŌM (a juice, smoothie and bowl café ).

Colony Square is located at 1201 Peachtree Street Northeast in Atlanta; hours for the restaurants inside stretch from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

For more information on Politan Row at Colony Square, click here — and click the video player to check out our morning taking a culinary tour of this exciting new addition to the Atlanta food scene!

Arlen "Griff" Griffin joins us from Praise 102.5 with more on the Hawks Eastern Conference Finals: For more information on "Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell" or "Griff" click here.

Lainey Hails celebrates Hawks with a Red Velvet cake created to honor Hawks Guard Kevin Huerter: For more information on Lainey Hails follow her on Twitter @Lainey_Red.

Pike Nurseries expert Rena Sartain joins us with ideas to have a mosquito-free garden or backyard: For more information Pike Nurseries click here.

Actor Kraig Dane on Good Day Atlanta: "The Underground Railroad" is one of the most popular and probably one of the most intense programs on Amazon Prime right now. One of the actors in the show Kraig Dane joins us with more on "The Underground Railroad" and his latest project. For more on Kraig Dane follow him on Instagram @Kraig_dane.

Advertisement

Pet of the day from Hero Dog Rescue: For more information on today's pet of the day click here.

