Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 25, 2021

ATLANTA - New food hall brings eclectic flavors to Midtown’s Colony Square:  

What’s better than a hot new restaurant opening in Midtown Atlanta?

How about nearly a dozen of them, all located under the same roof!

Everything from pizza to tacos to Japanese cuisine is represented at Politan Row at Colony Square, a new food hall opening this week in the Midtown mixed-use development.  

Executives say the idea is to showcase a diverse group of talented local chefs and their unique concepts, feeding the eclectic crowd of Midtown residents, businesspeople, and visitors who pass through Colony Square.      

At the heart of the food hall is the 40-seat Bar Politan, which serves up craft cocktails during weekday happy hour and weekend brunch service. Currently joining Bar Politan are Belli Pizzeria (Neapolitan-style pies), Bun Mi Grill (Vietnamese cuisine), Federal Burger, Gekko (Japanese cuisine), Locale Café (specializing in Caribbean flavors), Pretty Little Tacos, Tandoori Pizza & Wings Co (sister restaurant to the popular Bhojanic), Unbelibubble (featuring hand-crafted bubble tea and drinks) and YŌM (a juice, smoothie and bowl café ). 

Colony Square is located at 1201 Peachtree Street Northeast in Atlanta; hours for the restaurants inside stretch from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.  

For more information on Politan Row at Colony Square, click here — and click the video player to check out our morning taking a culinary tour of this exciting new addition to the Atlanta food scene!

Atlanta Hawks fan honors Kevin Huerter with custom cake

Laynie Hails took fan art to a whole new level with a homemade cake for Hawks guard Kevin 'Red Velvet' Huerter.

Don't let pesky bugs bother you, Pike Nurseries gives summer tips

Pike Nurseries Rena Sartain gives tips on how you can keep those pesky mosquitos away during the summer months. Sartain says go around your yard and make sure you don't have standing water.

Kraig Dane talks Amazon's The Underground Railroad

The Underground Railroad is a ten-episode series by highly acclaimed director Barry Jenkins that tells the survival story of an enslaved Black woman who runs away from her Georgia plantation and the slave catchers trying track her down through five states. Kraig Dane plays one of the slavecatchers.

Pet of the Day from Hero Dog Rescue

Claudia is a senior Beagle who is ready for her forever home. She's potty trained and knows how to use a doggie door.

