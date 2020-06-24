Good Day Atlanta viewer information June 24, 2020

Cherokee County coffee roastery brings Honduras to Georgia: View here

Niecey Shaw from Classix 102.9 joins us via Skype to talk about a story out of Ohio when cops responded to a call and ended up playing joining in a football game with kids. For more information on Classix 102.9 or Niecey Shaw click here.

Tammy Stokes joins us from West Coast Workout with an easy at home arm routine that will have you looking like a celebrity: For more information on Tammy Stokes or West Coast Workout click here.