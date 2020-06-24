Coffee roastery perks up Cherokee County residents

If there’s one thing the entire Good Day Atlanta team agrees on, it’s our love of coffee. And not just any coffee, of course — good coffee. So when we heard about Alma Coffee in Holly Springs, and how the owners bring in their beans straight from coffee farms in Honduras, we knew we needed to try it out.

We spent the morning at the Alma Coffee roastery, located at 3448 Holly Springs Parkway, where owners Harry and Leticia Hutchins roast their Honduran beans into delicious coffee for fans in Cherokee County and beyond. Founded in 2019, Alma Coffee sources directly from farms owned by the Hutchins family and others in Honduras, bringing the beans to the warehouse and roasting them in small batches. Leticia Hutchins, by the way, is a fifth-generation coffee farmer, and her father was born and raised on coffee farms in Honduras.

Along with making coffee available to local businesses including Woodstock’s Reformation Brewery, the Woodstock Visitors Center, and the Hilton Atlanta Marketplace, Alma Coffee is also served at a cafe inside The Circuit in Downtown Woodstock (which is temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic).

For more information on Alma Coffee and its availability, click here. And click the video player to check out our morning exploring the company’s unique Cherokee County roastery.