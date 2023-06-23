Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 23, 2023

Here are today's featured segments for Good Day Atlanta.

Burgers with Buck

Buck Lanford is visiting The Ashford in Brookhaven for this week's Burgers with Buck. The 5-9 Club Burger is inspired by the world-famous Juicy Lucy burger from the 5-8 Club in Minneapolis. The Ashford is open Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Christian Cooper and 'Extraordinary Birder

Christian Cooper knows a thing or two about turning lemons into lemonade. Three years after the avid bird watcher was falsely accused in a viral video by a woman in New York's Central Park, he's now an author and host of his own series on Nat Geo. A brand-new episode of "Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper" will air this Saturday on National Geographic.

Airfare prices

It seems like the whole world is flying this summer and the prices for tickets is quite high. But, a price break may be ahead. For example, a flight to New York City that leaves on July 19 and returns that Sunday is $223 round trip. That same trip during Fall Break is $190, which is $30 cheaper. A trip to Cancun in July is $860 per ticket round trip. If you decide to travel in the fall, it is only $385. FOX 5 Atlanta's I-Team's Dana Fowle is breaking it down.

FULL STORY: Book now for fall to grab existing airfare deals

Supergroup RSVP

You may know them individually as Ray-J, Sammie, Bobby V and Pleasure P. This morning, we're introducing you to RSVP, which is R&B's hottest new super group. They are performing Saturday at the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre in Mableton. Click here for tickets.

Chef Jernard Wells

Summer is in full swing and Chef Jernard Wells is firing up his grill and giving us some tips and tricks.

AthFest 25th Anniversary

More than 100 acts will take over three outdoor stages this weekend at the 25th Anniversary of AthFest. Good Day's Paul Milliken is in the Classic City with a preview of this weekend's annual music and arts festival, which is also a fundraiser for music and arts education in Athens.

FULL STORY: The Classic City is alive with the sound of AthFest

Pike Nurseries

Succulents are super popular with all kinds of gardeners. Pike Nurseries is going over the basics of grownng your own trendy succulents.

Pet of the Day

Today's Pet of the Day is Annie Grace, who is an energetic girl who likes to chew antlers, watch birds and receive belly rubs. She is also a graduate of basic training. If you are interested in adopting Annie Grace, visit the Hero Rescue website.

