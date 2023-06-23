The Classic City is alive with the sound of AthFest

We’ve all been pretty focused on Athens as home of the Georgia Bulldogs, thanks to those back-to-back national championships. But the Classic City also boasts a world-famous music and arts scene — and that’s where AthFest comes in.

The 2023 AthFest Music & Arts Festival takes over historic downtown Athens this weekend, launching this evening at 5 p.m. and continuing through Sunday. The three-day event is truly a celebration of the city’s creative arts community, featuring more than a hundred musical acts on three stages, an open-air artist market featuring more than 50 vendors, the family-friendly KidsFest area, and return of the ever-popular Club Crawl (which had been "paused" due to the pandemic).

Aside from showcasing and celebrating creativity in Athens, AthFest is also a fundraiser for the organization AthFest Educates, which supports music and arts education in Athens-Clarke County.

Festival hours are 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. this evening, noon to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. The festival takes place along Washington Street between Pulaski Street and College Avenue and Hull Street between Washington Street and Hancock Avenue. For more information on this year’s event, click here. Oh … and admission? It’s free.

It’s been a few years since we spent a morning showcasing the AthFest Music & Arts Festival, so we decided it was time to make another trip to Athens to check out what the big event has to offer. Click the video player in this article to check it out yourself!