Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 2, 2022

Natasha Bedingfield talks "Masked Singer" tour:

Natasha Bedingfield seemed to effortlessly wow audiences as Pepper on the sixth season of the FOX hit "The Masked Singer," but the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter says behind-the-scenes, it was a mad dash to even make it on the stage.

"It was a last-minute thing. I actually had a whole plan a vacation plan — [and] I had to change everything within a few days and suddenly learn songs," says Bedingfield, best known for hits including "Unwritten" and "Pocketful of Sunshine." But the challenge of performing inside a massive costume — one that limited her vision and mobility — is one the singer says was more than worth it in the end.

"It was a great experience, it really was," says Bedingfield. "It was fun to kind of sing other people’s songs, and to explore not having people see my face."

And now, the singer’s association with "The Masked Singer" continues as Bedingfield serves as host and performer on the show’s national tour, which kicked offon May 28 and makes it way through 50 cities throughout the summer.

The tour will stop at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre June 26.

"One of the themes of the show is going to be finding your authentic self, says the singer. Which is a message that is really in my song ‘Unwritten.’ So, for me, it really aligns with one of the things that I like to talk about."

Along with Bedingfield, the show will feature appearances from characters made popular on the hit competition series, including Queen of Hearts, Taco, Alien, and Thingamabob. The shows will also feature a secret local celebrity during each tour stop, who will be unmasked at the end of the evening.For more information on the tour and to buy tickets for the Atlanta stop, click here. And click the video player in this article to hear more from Pepper herself, Natasha Bedingfield!

Actress and "Villains of Valley View" star Kayden Muller-Janssen:

Kayden Muller-Janssen will next be seen starring in her breakout role on Disney Channel’s highly-anticipated series "Villains of Valley View." The story follows teenage super villain Havoc who is forced to relocate to a Texas suburb with her family under a new identity as "Amy Madden" after standing up to the League of Villains. Muller-Janssen plays Hartley, Amy’s outgoing classmate and neighbor who unknowingly befriends the villainous Madden family.The show is set to premiere June 3, and you can watch the trailer here.

Chef Scotty Scott talks latest cookbook "Fix Me A Plate" and upcoming event in Atlanta:

The soul food cookbook has 50 traditional and nontraditional recipes. Chef Scotty will also have a luncheon on June 4 in Atlanta. The Food Architect is a lawyer turned chef who is praised for his unique style of taste because it makes people wonder "why didn't I think of that" or "I never ate it this way before." All participants can expect an evening of candid conversations, tapas-style soul food, good vibes, and specialty Scott-tails sponsored by Old Fourth Distillery and Revanche Cognac. If you are interested and have the time, come out and network with Chef Scotty Scott and some of Atlanta's Finest Industry Tastemakers. RSVP by clicking here.

Judge Greg Mathis and Linda Mathis talk their new show "Mathis Family Matters": The E! docu-series focuses on Judge Mathis, his wife Linda Mathis, and their four grown children Jade Mathis, Camara Mathis-Webb, Greg Mathis, Jr., and Amir Mathis – along with their own careers, relationships, personalities, and off the wall dynamics are ready to take Los Angeles by storm. The show premieres with back-to-back episodes on Sunday, June 19 at 10:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on E!. Watch the trailer here.

Lifestyle expert Lisa Washington shares her homestyle Mexican Pizza recipe:

Mexican Pizza

Ingredients: 1/2 pound ground beef, browned, drained, seasoned with taco seasoning.

4 flour tortillas shells

1 can refried beans

4 tbsp enchiladas sauce or taco sauce

Shredded Colby jack cheese, enough to cover the shells

Toppings, tomatoes, jalapenos, and sour cream

Instructions: