Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 19, 2024

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  June 19, 2024 11:16am EDT
ATLANTA - Here are the featured guests and segments for June 19, 2024:

Tagging along on the Trilith Experience Tour

A unique tour lets visitors go behind the scenes of the massive moviemaking operation at Georgia's Trilith Studios.

Trilith Experience tour offers unique look massive Georgia film studio: If you "marveled" at the movie magic in box office hits like "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Avengers: Endgame," you've got Fayetteville's Trilith Studios to thank. And now, the massive filmmaking facility is opening its doors to visitors, creating a unique tour highlighting the creativity and innovation happening here in the Hollywood of the South. 
 

Former Falcon changing lives in Sierra Leone

Former NFL wide receiver Mohamed Sanu has organized a golf tournament in Suwanee to help build a community center in his native Sierra Leone. He sits down with Kaitlyn Pratt to talk about his drive to help others, how you can support the cause, and more.

Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu talks upcoming golf outing: He's calling it one of his "biggest responsibilities." In short, Mo is building a multi-purpose community center in his native Sierra Leone. What's more, he'll be hosting a golf outing in Suwanee on July 11 to benefit the effort. He'll be joined by an all-star lineup of former Falcons and Braves players, among others.
 

Casting Call for June 19, 2024

Film productions are looking for drivers and frequent fliers around metro Atlanta this week. Tess Hammock has the inside scoop on productions looking for extras.

Casting Call Tess with Hammock: Keep up with Tess on social media to see the latest casting calls and media job openings in the Atlanta and Georgia area. 

How to avoid the 'spaving' trap

Spending more money to get your hands on a deal is called ''spaving,'' a combination of spending and saving that many of us have been guilty of at one time. April Reed Crews from Reed Financial Group sat down with Joanne Feldman talk talk about the pitfalls of 'spacing' and what you should watch out for.

April Reed talks "Spaving": April can share the buzzwords to watch for and how to avoid spaving on your next purchase. Americans love a deal. Sometimes, they love it so much they'll overspend to get it! "Spaving" means "spending and saving," and it describes a wide array of shopping tendencies that can make us think we're saving money when in fact, we're spending it faster than before. If you've ever added $20 worth of items you don't need to your Amazon cart to avoid a $10 shipping charge, you've spaved. Stores and advertisers know we're susceptible to saving, which is why so many ads mention things like "buy-one-get-one-half-off," "flash sale" or "only a few left!" They're trying to trigger our instinct to spave. April can share the buzzwords to watch for and how to avoid spaving on your next purchase.
 

Juneteenth events around metro Atlanta

There are many events happening across metro Atlanta on Wednesday and through the rest of the week in honor of Juneteenth. Radio personality Su Solo shares a couple of things to do for the holiday.

Su Solo gives viewers her Juneteenth guide in Atlanta: Catch Su Solo middays on HOT 107.9 