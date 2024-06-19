Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 19, 2024

Here are the featured guests and segments for June 19, 2024:

Trilith Experience tour offers unique look massive Georgia film studio: If you "marveled" at the movie magic in box office hits like "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Avengers: Endgame," you’ve got Fayetteville’s Trilith Studios to thank. And now, the massive filmmaking facility is opening its doors to visitors, creating a unique tour highlighting the creativity and innovation happening here in the Hollywood of the South. READ FULL STORY.



Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu talks upcoming golf outing: He’s calling it one of his "biggest responsibilities." In short, Mo is building a multi-purpose community center in his native Sierra Leone. What’s more, he’ll be hosting a golf outing in Suwanee on July 11 to benefit the effort. He’ll be joined by an all-star lineup of former Falcons and Braves players, among others.



Casting Call Tess with Hammock: Keep up with Tess on social media to see the latest casting calls and media job openings in the Atlanta and Georgia area. READ FULL STORY.

April Reed talks "Spaving": April can share the buzzwords to watch for and how to avoid spaving on your next purchase. Americans love a deal. Sometimes, they love it so much they’ll overspend to get it! "Spaving" means "spending and saving," and it describes a wide array of shopping tendencies that can make us think we’re saving money when in fact, we’re spending it faster than before. If you’ve ever added $20 worth of items you don’t need to your Amazon cart to avoid a $10 shipping charge, you’ve spaved. Stores and advertisers know we’re susceptible to saving, which is why so many ads mention things like "buy-one-get-one-half-off," "flash sale" or "only a few left!" They’re trying to trigger our instinct to spave. April can share the buzzwords to watch for and how to avoid spaving on your next purchase.



Su Solo gives viewers her Juneteenth guide in Atlanta: Catch Su Solo middays on HOT 107.9