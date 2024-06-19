Casting Call for June 19, 2024: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Background/Extras:

1. The new entry in the "Naked Gun" series is looking for car owners for three different filming dates. The dates are June 24 in Summerhill, and both June 25 and June 29 overnight in Downtown Atlanta. The film is looking for any cars as long as they are not black, red, or white. To apply, submit the make, model, year, and color of your car, your age, height, weight, and all contact info. Please also submit a photo of the vehicle, and three photos of yourself (dated selfie, headshot, full body) to extras@roselockecasting.com with the subject "LOT CAR (Option 1, and/or Option 2 and/or Option 3)."

2. An unnamed project is looking for a prom king and queen and other roles. The project is looking for a Caucasian male who is in his 18 to early 20s, a male of any ethnicity who is 18 or older and has options for suits, and a female of any ethnicity who is 18 or older with options for a prom dress. The shoot is filming on June 21 and July 9. To apply, send a recent photo, a photo in the prom outfits, your sizes, age, and contact info to ExtrasCastingATL@gmail.com with the subject "PROM QUEEN" or "PROM KING."

3. "Sleigh Ride" needs airport patrons. Extras should be between the ages of 25 and 65 and must have their own carry-on luggage. The film will shoot on June 26 and 27. Apply by sending your full legal name, contact info, natural selfie, full body shot, current weight, height, sizes, and picture of luggage to sleighride@ahartcasting.com with the subject "LUGGAGE."

Jobs

1. The Coca-Cola Company is hiring a part-time entertainment associate and performer. Duties for the positions include entertaining guests during live shows, presentations, character meet-and-greets, and VIP Tours, acting as a brand ambassador, and performing indoors and outdoors in full costume. Applicants must have the ability to lift, carry, push and pull up to 50 pounds without assistance. Apply at: https://careers.coca-colacompany.com/

News/Events

Trilith and WIFTA is hosting a "Perfect the Pitch" workshop on June 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Trilith Institute Production Centre in Fayetteville. Learn the art of pitching TV and film projects, continuation of scriptwriting, and practice during the event. Learn more at https://trilithinstitute.org/event/perfect-the-pitch/