Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 12, 2024

Sesame Street the Musical:

You’ve no doubt sung along to the famous question, "Can you tell me how to get … how to get to Sesame Street?"

And right now, we have the definitive answer: head to Atlanta’s Center for Puppetry Arts!

This summer will be filled with sunny days at the center, as "Sesame Street the Musical" takes over the stage and continues performances through Aug. 4. The Atlanta residency follows a pair of sold-out Off-Broadway runs in 2022 and 2023, and features "Sesame Street" favorites Elmo, Cookie Monster, Grover, Abby Cadabby, and more in their original puppet forms. In other words, it’s the iconic children’s TV show brought to life — and filled with both classic "Sesame Street" songs and new tunes written by Tom Kitt, Helen Park, and Nate Edmondson.

"Sesame Street the Musical" is presented by Rockefeller Studios and the nonprofit Sesame Workshop — and, let’s be honest, there’s no better place for a limited run than the Center for Puppetry Arts, which already houses the world’s largest collection of Jim Henson puppets, props, and costumes. During a previous visit there, we chatted with executive director Beth Schiavo about the impact of Henson’s creations.

"I don't think there's a kid that's lived that doesn't get touched somehow by The Muppets when they get exposed to it, because puppetry -- and The Muppets in particular -- really have a wonderful way of communicating to children," said Schiavo.

So, who’s ready to "sweep the clouds away" and spend a little time on one of the most famous streets in the world? For more information on "Sesame Street the Musical" — including show times and ticket information — click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning behind-the-scenes of this exciting production!

"American Gladiators" searching for contenders for remake: A new verision "American Gladiators" will once again see a team of Gladiators competing against a brave set of contenders in the ultimate test of speed and strength: The new show will include classics like "Gauntlet", "Hang Tough," and the ultimate challenge, "The Eliminator," as well as some brand-new challenges. MGM Alternative is currently conducting a nationwide search for contenders. Those who believe that they have what it takes and are ready to prove that they have what it takes to beat some of the greatest athletes in the world. To apply, send an email to AmericanGladiatorsCasting@gmail.com.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: Tess Hammocks lets viewers know the latest casting calls in Georgia. Keep up with her on Instagram @castingcallwithtesshammock

Bryson Tiller talks new album, touring and more: R&B singer Bryson Tiller is bringing old and new hits to the Coca-Cola Roxy this week for two shows. He also chats with Natalie McCann about fatherhood and his upcoming video game.

The newest season of Hallmark’s "When Calls the Heart": "When Calls the Heart" finds schoolteacher Elizabeth Thornton embarking on a fresh start with new romance, new challenges, and new style. With only a few episodes left in season 11, series stars Erin Krakow and Kevin McGarry discussed the season's many changes and surprises with Kaitlynn Pratt.

Donna Schiele on Juneteenth events in Atlanta: Catch Donna Schiele weekends from 3 to 7 p.m. on Classix 102.9.