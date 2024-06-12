'Sesame Street the Musical' brings beloved characters to Atlanta

You’ve no doubt sung along to the famous question, "Can you tell me how to get … how to get to Sesame Street?"

And right now, we have the definitive answer: head to Atlanta’s Center for Puppetry Arts!

This summer will be filled with sunny days at the center, as "Sesame Street the Musical" takes over the stage and continues performances through Aug. 4. The Atlanta residency follows a pair of sold-out Off-Broadway runs in 2022 and 2023, and features "Sesame Street" favorites Elmo, Cookie Monster, Grover, Abby Cadabby, and more in their original puppet forms. In other words, it’s the iconic children’s TV show brought to life — and filled with both classic "Sesame Street" songs and new tunes written by Tom Kitt, Helen Park, and Nate Edmondson.

"Sesame Street the Musical" is presented by Rockefeller Studios and the nonprofit Sesame Workshop — and, let’s be honest, there’s no better place for a limited run than the Center for Puppetry Arts, which already houses the world’s largest collection of Jim Henson puppets, props, and costumes. During a previous visit there, we chatted with executive director Beth Schiavo about the impact of Henson’s creations.

"I don't think there's a kid that's lived that doesn't get touched somehow by The Muppets when they get exposed to it, because puppetry -- and The Muppets in particular -- really have a wonderful way of communicating to children," said Schiavo.

So, who’s ready to "sweep the clouds away" and spend a little time on one of the most famous streets in the world? For more information on "Sesame Street the Musical" — including show times and ticket information — click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning behind-the-scenes of this exciting production!