Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 4, 2024

Featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta:

Emma Roberts stars in "Space Cadet": In the grand tradition of fish-out-of-water comedies like "Private Benjamin" and "Legally Blonde" comes the new Prime Video release "Space Cadet," starring Emma Roberts as a young woman reaching for the stars … literally.

Written and directed by Liz W. Garcia, "Space Cadet" stars Roberts as wannabe astronaut Tiffany "Rex" Simpson, whose plans for space travel were grounded when she was forced to skip out on a full-ride scholarship to Georgia Tech. Years later, aided by her a-little-too-supportive best friend Nadine (played by the hilarious Poppy Liu), Rex ends up at NASA’s astronaut training program — where she’s not about to let a little thing like fake credentials stop her from blasting off into space!

Fourth of July fireworks safety: Whether you plan on setting off your own fireworks or are attending someone else's celebration, safety should be your top priority. Before you light up the sky, Jeff Brandenburg has some advice for you.

Chef Jernard Wells cooks up some Fourth of July nachos: Chef Jernard Wells knows how to put the "soul" in soul food, and he's celebrating the Fourth of July with some amazing red, white, and blue nachos.

Alfonso Ribeiro hosts ‘A Capitol Fourth’: The Capitol Building will be lit up in red, white, and blue fireworks for the annual "A Capitol Fourth" celebration. TV legend Alfonso Ribeiro is hosting this year, and he chatted with Eric Perry about the music, spectacle, and special focus of today's broadcast.

Discovery Channel Shark Week 2024: Discovery Channel is bringing some of the most intense and incredible underwater encounters you'll ever see on this year's Shark Week. Natalie McCann got a chance to hear how shark experts Dr. Austin Gallagher and Liv Dixon are going on these dangerous deep-sea expeditions.