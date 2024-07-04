Emma Roberts shoots for the stars in new comedy 'Space Cadet'

In the grand tradition of fish-out-of-water comedies like "Private Benjamin" and "Legally Blonde" comes the new Prime Video release "Space Cadet," starring Emma Roberts as a young woman reaching for the stars … literally.

Written and directed by Liz W. Garcia, "Space Cadet" stars Roberts as wannabe astronaut Tiffany "Rex" Simpson, whose plans for space travel were grounded when she was forced to skip out on a full-ride scholarship to Georgia Tech. Years later, aided by her a-little-too-supportive best friend Nadine (played by the hilarious Poppy Liu), Rex ends up at NASA’s astronaut training program — where she’s not about to let a little thing like fake credentials stop her from blasting off into space!

For Roberts — who says she saw "Legally Blonde" in the movie theater five times upon its 2001 release — taking on the lead role in "Space Cadet" is a way to honor the comedic performances of actresses like Reese Witherspoon and Goldie Hawn, while contributing her own unique energy and vision to the genre.

"Space Cadet" also stars Gabrielle Union and Tom Hopper and is available to stream exclusively on Prime Video starting today. And click the video player in this article to hear more of our interview with the film's stars!