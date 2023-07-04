Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 4, 2023

LEGO Mini Master Model Builder:

He’s already won LEGO Discovery Center Atlanta’s Mini Master Model Builder competition. Now, a local 8-year-old is hoping to claim the title of North American Mini Master Model Builder.

Joseph Satizabal won the Atlanta challenge with an incredibly detailed LEGO version of Georgia Aquarium — complete with resident animals and human visitors. During a recent Zoom chat, Joseph told us why he chose to build the Downtown Atlanta attraction.

"Because it’s the biggest aquarium in Georgia and the U.S., and it’s the only aquarium in the U.S. that has whale sharks and manta rays," he says.

Now, the rising third grade is hoping to take a shark-sized bite out of a bigger competition — going for the title of North American Mini Master Model Builder. He’s competing against builders from every other LEGO/LEGOLAND Discovery Center in North America.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Joseph Satizabal (LEGO Discovery Center Atlanta)

So…how can you help Joseph become North American Mini Master Model Builder? Easy: click over to the LEGO Discovery Center Atlanta Facebook page here and "like" Joseph’s photo. Voting is open now through 9 a.m. on Monday, July 10.

"I hope you can vote for me so I can become the North American Mini Model Builder," says Joseph.

