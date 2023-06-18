Fourth of July celebrations in metro Atlanta | July 2023

article

No matter where you live in metro Atlanta, there's probably going to be a 4th of July celebration near you. Here's a list of what's happening and when (pay attention because some celebrations happen before July 4). If you would like to submit information to be added to this list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.

ACWORTH

The City of Acworth and Acworth Business Association are hosting an Independence Day celebration at Cauble Park. There will be live music starting at 5:30 p.m. and a fireworks show over Lake Acworth at dark. INFO HERE.

ALPHARETTA

The Fourth of July celebration in Alpharettas happening at Wills Park. Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic, blankets and chairs. Fireworks will begin at dark. INFO HERE.

ATLANTA

Look Up Atlanta!, America's largest metropolitan fireworks show, is happening at Centennial Olympic Park on July 1. There will be food and music before the fireworks. VIP tickets available. INFO HERE.

Hard Rock Cafe Atlanta is celebrating the 4th of July 1 through 4 with a specialty menu featuring an exclusive entree, cocktail and dessert. Guest DJ from 9 p.m. to midnight. INFO HERE

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race is happening July 4. The 10K race takes place on Peachtree Road between Lenox Mall and Piedmont Park. INFO HERE

Underground Atlanta is hosting a 4th of July Block Party starting at 3 p.m. There will be live music, food trucks and games. Dance the night away to your favorite tunes and wait for the fireworks to light up the sky. INFO HERE

AVONDALE ESTATES

The Fourth of July parade at Avondale Estates will take begin at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Berkeley Road and Clarendon Avenue. Fireworks will take place at the Town Green at dark. Before the fireworks, there will be games, food, activities and music. Parking will be limited. INFO HERE

CANTON

The City of Canton is celebrating Fourth of July with a parade and fireworks at dusk on Riverstone Parkway. INFO HERE

CHAMBLEE

A 4th of July concert and fireworks will take place in downtown Chamblee at City Hall's new greenspace. Shuttles will be provided from parking lots near downtown. Leah Bell Fraser and The Geek Squad will perform. Fireworks will close out the night. INFO HERE

DECATUR

Head to downtown Decatur for the Pied Piper Parade, concert and fireworks on July 4. The parade starts at 6 p.m. Head to the community bandstand at 7 p.m. for the concert and claim your space on the lawn for the fireworks at dark. INFO HERE

DUNWOODY

There will be a Fourth of July parade on Mount Vernon Road with marching bands, floats, clowns animals and local celebrities. INFO HERE

HAMPTON

The Atlanta Motor Speedway and Fr8Auctions are hosting a "massive" fireworks show to kick off Atlanta's summer NASCAR events. Before the fireworks show, there will be a car show. INFO HERE

JOHNS CREEK

Johns Creek is celebrating Independence Day a day early on July 3 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Newton Park. There will be food trucks, beer/wine/sangria, and fireworks. INFO HERE

LILBURN

Celebrate Independence Day at Lilburn Park. There will be a live band, activities for the children, food trucks and fireworks. Fun starts at 5:30 p.m. INFO HERE

MARIETTA

The City of Marietta's 4th of July celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the square. There will be a parade, arts and crafts show, food, carnival games, live music and a fireworks show at dark. INFO HERE

NORCROSS

Norcross is celebrating Independence Day on July 3 in their historic downtown area. There will be bounce houses, face painting, food vendors, and fireworks. INFO HERE

ROSWELL

The annual 4th of July celebration at Roswell Park will feature live music, food trucks and a fireworks show. Bring chairs and blankets. Fireworks at sunset. INFO HERE

SANDY SPRINGS

Sandy Springs' Stars & Stripes celebration on the city green will feature food trucks, live musics and fireworks at approximately 9 p.m. The Lawn opens for seating at 4 p.m. INFO HERE

STONE MOUNTAIN

Stone Mountain Park is hosting 5 days of festivities from July 1 through July 5. There will be decorations, live music and a patriotic fireworks display each night. INFO HERE

PEACHTREE CITY

Peachtree City is having a parade at 9 a.m. on Peachtree Parkway. There will also be fireworks at Lake Peachtree at dark. INFO HERE