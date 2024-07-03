Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 3, 2024

Here are today's featured guests and segments for Good Day Atlanta:

Six Flags Over Georgia launches annual July 4 Fireworks Celebration: What’s that over Metropolis at Six Flags Over Georgia? Is it a bird or a plane? No — it’s Independence Day fireworks!

Six Flags Over Georgia is hosting its annual July 4 Fireworks Celebration presented by Coca-Cola today through Saturday, filling the night sky with a bombastic show of red, white, and blue. Park staffers say you’ll be able to see the fireworks from virtually anywhere on their grounds, but that hanging out with your favorite DC superheroes near SUPERMAN: Ultimate Flight and JUSTICE LEAGUE Battle for Metropolis is a prime viewing spot. That said, if going VIP is more your style, you can head over to the Hurricane Harbor Atlanta for a VIP Fireworks Party including after-hours water park access and an all-you-can-eat buffet!

READ FULL STORY

Meet Dr. Bryan Johnson, the Atlanta Public Schools sole superintendent finalist: Dr. Bryan Johnson is the Board of Education’s unanimous selection to oversee every facet of the Atlanta Public School's school system beginning this fall. The 2021 Tennessee Superintendent of the Year and Atlanta Board of Education chairperson Erika Mitchell sat down with Buck Lanford to talk about the upcoming school year.

Miss Georgia USA Emmaline Farmer: Emmaline Farmer, a 24-year-old registered nurse and family nurse practitioner student at Emory University, has been crowned Miss Georgia USA 2024. She's passionate about advocacy and is dedicated to championing causes close to her heart, particularly women’s health equality. With a firm belief in challenging disparities that hinder comprehensive healthcare for women, she strives to ensure that medical advancements and treatments cater equally to women's unique health needs. She will compete for the USA crown in Los Angeles on Aug. 4.

Emory University offers free AI courses to Georgians this summer: Emory University’s Center for AI Learning will embark on a statewide tour this summer offering free courses on artificial intelligence to local communities. The tour, titled "AI + You: Save Time, Earn More and Thrive with AI.", will visit 22 cities across the state. Its goal is to equip Georgians with the knowledge and tools needed to leverage AI effectively in their personal and professional lives. The tour is in partnership with the Rowen Foundation and the Georgia Chamber of Commerce.

Local chef’s spicy summer lobster recipe for a quick 4th of July dish: Chef Dayana Joseph is an award-winning, classically trained chef, Food Network star, and entrepreneur. She prepared a grilled spicy summer lobster recipe. Keep up with her on social media here.

MiAsia Symone talks the latest in entertainment headlines: Listen to MiAsia on Saturdays from 2 to 6 p.m. on HOT 107.9.