Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 2, 2024

Paul visits Breakout Games in Buckhead: The latest addition to the attraction’s lineup of escape rooms, called Kidnapping 2: Afraid of the Dark. The experience begins in total darkness — players are blindfolded at the beginning — which means you and the other hopeful escapees will need to use other senses to solve some of the puzzles and clues. As with other escape rooms, the clock is ticking down — and you’ve got an hour to outsmart the mysterious "captor" and make it out safely.

Dr. Emily Heisey, and Dr. Matt Otteman, give parenting travel hacks, tips to entertain kids with child development experts: Sometimes the hardest part about traveling with littles is getting there. Find out tips for parents who are traveling with toddlers instead of screens. AAA predicts that 60.6 million people will travel by car over Fourth of July Holiday, and learn fun activities that parents can incorporate on vacation that support their child's beliefs.



TV One's "Raising Fame" co-hosts Sonya Curry (mother of Stephen) and Lucille O’Neal (mother of Shaquille): The new series will showcase the amazing childhood backstories of the most popular figures in sports and entertainment. They sit down with the parents of these stars for some revealing conversations. From the funny family stories, to first heartbreaks, to a peek at childhood photos - nothing will be off-limits.



Coretta Lott, of Sistah Bell’s Catering gives 4th of July party ideas: Fun ideas for 4th of July party ideas. Coretta shows us a BBQ Charcuterie board and Southern Style Pork Rind Nachos.

"The Family Business" star Darrin Dewitt Henson: The BET series "The Family Business" is based on Carl Weber's NYT bestselling crime drama book series and focuses on the Duncan family, who owns an exotic car dealership in New York. With Season 5 launch, viewers will experience the return to a civil war between LC Duncan and the clan and their biggest enemy to date... one of his own sons.

Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville talks the latest in entertainment: Jamie was spotted out in Phoenix, and spoke with fans about being sick. Keep up with Christina on social media @MsBasketball1