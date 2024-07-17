Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 17, 2024

Featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta:

Decoy opens in Gainesville: What are your plans for the weekend? Do they involve bowling, golf, listening to live music, or going out to eat?

Well, good news: a new venue in Gainesville includes all of the above … all under one roof!

We’re talking about Decoy, which owners Rand and Macy Carswell (of The Chattahoochee Grill) call an "eat-ertainment" concept and which just opened in Downtown Gainesville.

READ FULL STORY

Click the video player in this article to check out our exclusive morning inside, getting a first look (and taste!) of this exciting new addition to North Georgia!

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: Tess is back with the latest casting updates around Georgia. To keep up, follow her on social @CastingCallWithTessHammock. READ FULL STORY

True stories of victims solving their own murders from the grave on "How I Caught My Killer": "How I Caught My Killer" is a true-crime docu-series that highlights the real-life stories behind unique homicide cases with in-depth interviews, authentic archival material, and cinematic recreations all packaged together into a fresh spin in the genre.

Harry Connick Jr. on "Find Me Falling": After a failed comeback album, a rock star retreats to a cliffside home on Cyprus, only to find his new life complicated by visitors — and an old flame. Watch the trailer here.

The Morning Hustle on HOT 1079: Tyler Perry's latest movie has gotten mixed reviews from fans and critics, and now Loni Love is offering some advice to the Atlanta entertainment mogul. 'Morning Hustle'' radio hosts Lore'l and Kyle Santillian joined Ron Gant with the latest.