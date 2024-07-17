Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 17, 2024

Published  July 17, 2024 11:50am EDT
ATLANTA - Featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta: 

Having a ball at Decoy in Gainesville

The new Decoy venue in Gainesville includes high-tech golf, bowling, music, and delicious food all under one roof!

Casting Call for July 17, 2024

Film and TV productions are looking for diners and faux FBI agents around metro Atlanta this week. Tess Hammock has the inside scoop on productions looking for extras.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: Tess is back with the latest casting updates around Georgia. To keep up, follow her on social @CastingCallWithTessHammock.

New season of 'How I Caught My Killer'

''How I Caught My Killer'' is the true crime docuseries focusing on the stories of people murdered in the prime of their life, and the victims helped solve the mystery of their deaths from beyond the grave. Executive producer Brad Bernstein joined Joanne Feldman to talk about some of the cases examined in the new season.

Harry Connick Jr. talks 'Find Me Falling'

In the new film ''Find Me Falling,'' Harry Connick Jr. stars as a rock musician with a dwindling career who finds something unexpected during a stay in Cyprus. The actor joined Ron Gant to talk about the new movie and other upcoming projects.

Loni Love's advice to Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry's latest movie has gotten mixed reviews from fans and critics, and now Loni Love is offering some advice to the Atlanta entertainment mogul. 'Morning Hustle'' radio hosts Lore'l and Kyle Santillian joined Ron Gant with the latest.

