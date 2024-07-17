The competition is delicious at Gainesville’s new Decoy

What are your plans for the weekend? Do they involve bowling, golf, listening to live music, or going out to eat?

Well, good news: a new venue in Gainesville includes all of the above … all under one roof!

We’re talking about Decoy, which owners Rand and Macy Carswell (of The Chattahoochee Grill) call an "eat-ertainment" concept and which just opened in Downtown Gainesville.

The 16,000-square-foot Decoy features a trio of entertainment spaces: one dedicated to high-tech golf simulator bays, another featuring six lanes of duckpin bowling, and a third equipped with a nine-hole miniature golf course. Decoy also features a full restaurant and 30-seat bar, not to mention a stage for regular live music.

The Decoy team says it hopes to add something new to Gainesville’s rapidly-growing culinary and entertainment scenes, both for local families and for college students (Brenau University is only located a few blocks away).

Decoy is located at 123 Green Street Northeast in Gainesville, and hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays — for more information, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our exclusive morning inside, getting a first look (and taste!) of this exciting new addition to North Georgia!