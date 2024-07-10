Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 10, 2024

Here are the special guests and segments featured on Good Day Atlanta for July 10, 2024.

Atlanta’s Margaret Mitchell House reopens to the public: After an extended closure during which it was renovated and reimagined by historians, Atlanta’s Margaret Mitchell House is back open to visitors.

Atlanta History Center Midtown, which includes the former home of "Gone With the Wind" author Margaret Mitchell, reopens today with a new exhibit inside called "Telling Stories: Gone With the Wind and American Memory." According to History Center leaders, the exhibit aims to place Mitchell’s iconic work into context, examining the author’s Atlanta upbringing — which undoubtedly shaped her views and beliefs — and what led her to write the Civil War-themed novel.

The exhibit also spotlights the complex cultural impact of the book and its blockbuster 1939 film adaptation, which continue to generate controversy for their portrayal of enslaved people and sympathetic view of the Confederate defeat. READ FULL STORY

Indaco launches new brunch this weekend: Indaco Atlanta is located on the BeltLine. The restaurant offers a blend of elevated and casual dining with a modern, Italian menu. Enjoy house-made pastas and wood-fired pizzas along with classic piatti, a fresh cocktail menu and an Italian-forward wine list. They launch their brunch program this Saturday. For more information click here.

Dr. Ike Reighard talks MUST Ministries donations: This is the 29th year of MUST Ministries' Summer Lunch program. For many children living in poverty, the only meals they receive during the year are breakfast and lunch at school. When school is out for the summer, those meals go away, so the organization tries to fill that gap during the summer months. Last year, they served over 7,500 children each week over the nine-week period. Based on the first half of the program this summer, organizers expect to serve even more. In the first week of Summer Lunch, MUST Ministries served triple the number of children as they did in the first week of Summer Lunch in 2023. The program runs from June 1 through the end of July. To donate, click here.

Donna Schiele from "Classix at Nite with Donna" gives tips on the importance of a digital detox and taking time for yourself: Catch Donna weeknights from 7 to 10 p.m. on Classix 102.9.