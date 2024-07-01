Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 1, 2024

Featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta on July 1, 2024:

21st Cedartown Wheelchair 5K Road Race: This event draws athletes from around the world to compete on what’s known as "the fastest 5K course in the world." Fans are welcome to come watch and cheer on the racers at the 5K on Tuesday; it’s happening at 6 p.m. at Peek Forest Park

Dr. Winawer gives the latest in health headlines: Last week the CDC recommended that all Americans over the age of 6 months receive one of the new Covid-19 vaccines this fall when they become available.



Frank Ski Kids Foundation trip recap: The students visited the Great Barrier Reef, Australia from June 17th to 26th. The Frank Ski Kids Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to exposing kids to their future through science, technology, athletics and the arts. In the 20 years since it was founded, the Frank Ski Kids Foundation has been instrumental in transforming the lives of hundreds of Metro Atlanta youth.

4th of July recipes with Joey: Joey is the chef/owner of Michelin-recommended restaurants Southern Belle and Georgia Boy in Poncey Highland. He loves taking traditional foods we love and putting his creative "Willy Wonka" spin on them. For example, for July 4th, he makes hot dog ice cream, Watermelon Rind Som Tom (fresh take on Thai salad) and his delicious recipe for apple pie – apple pie with candied bacon. He can share all the recipes with viewers but bring the food items to the studio that day for a taste test – interactive cooking demo.



Shenelle Simone and April B of the Flew Here Grew Here Podcast recap the BET Awards: Culture's biggest night brought out all the stars. Usher was honored with the Lifetime Achievement award, Will Smith performed his new song, and women owned the night. Shenelle and April recap some of the biggest moments.