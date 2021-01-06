Good Day Atlanta viewer information January 6, 2021

Local breakdancing school goes for the gold: You heard the "breaking" news, right? Last month, the International Olympic Committee caused some head-spinning when it announced that breakdancing will become an Olympic sport, making its debut at the 2024 Paris Games.

And that means the incredibly talented b-boys and b-girls at Rockwell Dance Academy have some time to train for gold.

Rockwell Dance Academy in Acworth the area’s only dance school devoted to breakdancing, and was created by legendary b-girl Honey Rockwell and her husband, Orko. Honey Rockwell was born and raised in the South Bronx, where she began dance and gymnastics training at seven years old. Eventually, she combined the two skills and began breakdancing, appearing in film and television projects and on stages around the world. But since opening Rockwell Dance Academy in 2013, Rockwell has been focused on passing on the tradition of breakdancing to the next generation, a mission which she says is even more vital now that the foundational Hip Hop dance form is an Olympic sport.

Rockwell Dance Academy offers a variety of classes and after-school programs; for more information, click over to the school’s website here. And click the video player in the article to get a look at our morning hanging out with the Rockwell crew and learning a few new moves!

Rev. Raphael Warnock on Good Day Atlanta: In a historic night, FOX News and the Associated Press project Reverend Raphael Warnock has defeated incumbent Kelly Loeffler, claming one of the two U.S. Senate seats up for grabs. Warnock will become Georgia's first African American Senator and the first Deomcrat elected to the Chamber from the South. For more information on Rev. Raphael Warnock click here.

Stone Cold Steve Austin on Good Day Atlanta: WWE Legend "Stone Cold Steve Austin" is back for season two of his hit show "Straight Up Steve Austin." In it Steve Austin interviews celebrity guests but instead of a traditional, sit down interview, his guests hit the road on a one of kind adventure somewhere across the country. He joins us with more about season . For more information click here.

2021 Grammy Awards Postponed Over Coronavirus Concerns: Music's biggest night will happen a little later than normal this year. The 2021 Grammy's were originally scheduled for January 31 have now been pushed back. The academy had already planned to have a limited show without an audience this season due to the virus. Trevor Noah was scheduled to host this year's show. It's unclear when the show will happen.