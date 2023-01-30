Good Day Atlanta viewer information: January 30, 2023

Celebrating National Croissant Day at Douceur De France:

We didn’t realize it earlier, but here at Good Day Atlanta, Jan. 30 is one of our favorite days of the year. Why, you ask? Because it’s National Croissant Day!

And now that we do know, we decided to spend the morning at a place where croissants are abundant and always delicious!

We’re talking about famed French bakery Douceur De France, which has been a metro Atlanta favorite for more than 20 years. Founded by Luc and Danielle Beaudet back in 2000, Douceur De France quickly gained a loyal following thanks to its hearty menu of French pastries, breakfast plates, and sandwiches.

Just last year, Douceur De France came under new ownership — and now, co-presidents Melissa Ward and Jonathan St. Hilaire are hard at work at both the Marietta and Roswell locations, using customer feedback to make improvements while remaining true to the brand’s longtime mission of providing an authentic taste of France here in Georgia.

Now shall we talk about those croissants for a moment? A quick glance over the online ordering menu reveals several options, including an almond croissant (soaked in rum simple syrup and filled with almond pastry cream), chocolate almond croissant, blueberry danish (which is a croissant filled with sweet cream cheese and blueberries), and even a savory croissant.

Douceur De France is located at 277 South Marietta Parkway Southwest in Marietta and 1173 Alpharetta Street in Roswell — for a look at the hours at both locations and to check out the menu, click here.

