River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:30 AM EST, Oconee County
River Flood Warning
until MON 8:00 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:51 AM EST, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:52 AM EST, Cobb County, Douglas County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Cherokee County, Cobb County, Douglas County
Flood Watch
until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flood Watch
until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Jan. 26, 2024

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Here are the guests and segments featured on Good Day:

Broadway’s 'Comet' rocks Horizon Theatre

Based on a short segment of the classic novel War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy, ''Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812'' transforms the intimate Horizon space into an even more intimate supper club, with multiple levels of seating and an onstage bar.

"Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812": Some comets only blaze across the sky once in a lifetime. Others burn so brightly, they demand to be seen again much sooner.

Tony Award-winning Broadway musical "Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812" was such a hit at Atlanta’s Horizon Theatre last year that the company is re-mounting the production for a second run, opening tonight and running through Feb. 18. 

Show times for "Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812" are 8 p.m. on Wednesdays through Fridays, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturdays, and 5 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets start at $50 for Wednesday and Thursday shows and $55 for Friday nights, Saturday nights, and weekend matinées. Horizon Theatre Company is located at 1083 Austin Avenue in Little Five Points — click here for more information.

Podcast explores Atlanta Super Bowl murders

Atlanta's 2000 Super Bowl is connected to one of the most infamous crimes in sports history that left two men dead and star linebacker Ray Lewis facing serious charges. A new podcast titled ''The Raven'' explores the murders, and host Tim Livingston joined Brooke Zauner to talk about the show.

"The Raven": On Jan. 31, 2000, just hours after Super Bowl XXXIV, Baltimore Ravens star linebacker Ray Lewis and a group of friends got into an altercation outside a club in Atlanta’s affluent Buckhead neighborhood. Within seconds, two men - Richard Lollar and Jacinth Baker - were dead in the street.  Lewis and two friends, Joseph Sweeting and Reginald Oakley, were charged with murder. A media frenzy ensued, but in the end, all three defendants walked free. Less than a year after the killings, Lewis became a Super Bowl champion. He ended his Hall of Fame career with another title in 2013, and is widely regarded as the greatest middle linebacker in NFL history. He has made millions on and off the field since 2000 and always professed his innocence, but the victim's families still believe there’s more to the story. Host Tim Livingston ('Whistleblower') investigates the double homicide, one of the most infamous crimes in sports history, and unveils new evidence that paints a vivid picture of what happened that tragic night in Atlanta. Football, murder, and the man in the middle ... this is 'The Raven'.

Talking stains with 'The Laundry Guy'

If you're looking to give your home a deep clean, 'The Laundry Guy' Patric Richardson has some viral hacks that will help you clean smarter, not harder. Richardson chats with Brooke Zauner about how to beat the toughest stains, the North Atlanta Home Show, and more.

Patric "The Laundry Guy" Richardson gives tips on how to remove stains: 'The Laundry Guy' Patric Richardson will be at the North Atlanta Home Show 2024  sharing some viral hacks that will help you clean smarter, not harder. Show hours are on Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $9 for adults and free for children 12 and under. Advance $7 tickets are available online.

Prime on Peachtree opens in Midtown

Prime on Peachtree recently joined the Atlanta dining scene with its mix of passion, sophistication, and, of course, great food. Owner Javarius Gay and executive chef Colin Kruzic stopped by the Good Day kitchen to give Sharon Lawson a taste of the finer things of life.

Morehouse College graduates open Prime on Peachtree: Prime on Peachtree is not just a restaurant. It's an experience curated with passion and sophistication. Situated proudly across from the Federal Reserve and nestled in the vibrant heart of Midtown, Prime on Peachtree redefines fine dining in Atlanta with its upscale steak and seafood offerings. This esteemed establishment is synonymous with the pinnacle of sophisticated gastronomy, where every dish is a testament to culinary excellence. For more information click here. 

Colorful plants to beat the winter blues

Just because it's gray and dreary outside, doesn't mean your yard can't be vibrant and colorful. The experts at Pike Nurseries show flowers and plants that will add a splash of color to your winter.

Pike Nurseries' colorful landscape to avoid the winter blues: To find a Pike Nurseries location nearest you click here.

Willie Moore Jr.'s Valentine's Day don'ts

Radio personality Willie Moore Jr. shares his three things you definitely should not do to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Willie Moore Jr. gives tips for Valentine's Day: Keep up with Willie weekdays from 3 p.m. til 7 p.m. on Praise 102.5.