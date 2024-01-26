Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Jan. 26, 2024

Here are the guests and segments featured on Good Day:

"Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812": Some comets only blaze across the sky once in a lifetime. Others burn so brightly, they demand to be seen again much sooner.

Tony Award-winning Broadway musical "Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812" was such a hit at Atlanta’s Horizon Theatre last year that the company is re-mounting the production for a second run, opening tonight and running through Feb. 18.

Show times for "Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812" are 8 p.m. on Wednesdays through Fridays, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturdays, and 5 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets start at $50 for Wednesday and Thursday shows and $55 for Friday nights, Saturday nights, and weekend matinées. Horizon Theatre Company is located at 1083 Austin Avenue in Little Five Points — click here for more information.

"The Raven": On Jan. 31, 2000, just hours after Super Bowl XXXIV, Baltimore Ravens star linebacker Ray Lewis and a group of friends got into an altercation outside a club in Atlanta’s affluent Buckhead neighborhood. Within seconds, two men - Richard Lollar and Jacinth Baker - were dead in the street. Lewis and two friends, Joseph Sweeting and Reginald Oakley, were charged with murder. A media frenzy ensued, but in the end, all three defendants walked free. Less than a year after the killings, Lewis became a Super Bowl champion. He ended his Hall of Fame career with another title in 2013, and is widely regarded as the greatest middle linebacker in NFL history. He has made millions on and off the field since 2000 and always professed his innocence, but the victim's families still believe there’s more to the story. Host Tim Livingston ('Whistleblower') investigates the double homicide, one of the most infamous crimes in sports history, and unveils new evidence that paints a vivid picture of what happened that tragic night in Atlanta. Football, murder, and the man in the middle ... this is 'The Raven'.

Patric "The Laundry Guy" Richardson gives tips on how to remove stains: 'The Laundry Guy' Patric Richardson will be at the North Atlanta Home Show 2024 sharing some viral hacks that will help you clean smarter, not harder. Show hours are on Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $9 for adults and free for children 12 and under. Advance $7 tickets are available online.

Morehouse College graduates open Prime on Peachtree: Prime on Peachtree is not just a restaurant. It's an experience curated with passion and sophistication. Situated proudly across from the Federal Reserve and nestled in the vibrant heart of Midtown, Prime on Peachtree redefines fine dining in Atlanta with its upscale steak and seafood offerings. This esteemed establishment is synonymous with the pinnacle of sophisticated gastronomy, where every dish is a testament to culinary excellence. For more information click here.

Pike Nurseries' colorful landscape to avoid the winter blues: To find a Pike Nurseries location nearest you click here.

Willie Moore Jr. gives tips for Valentine's Day: Keep up with Willie weekdays from 3 p.m. til 7 p.m. on Praise 102.5.