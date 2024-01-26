Expand / Collapse search
Broadway’s 'Comet' blazes at Horizon Theatre for a 2nd time

By
Published 
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Broadway’s 'Comet' rocks Horizon Theatre

Based on a short segment of the classic novel War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy, ''Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812'' transforms the intimate Horizon space into an even more intimate supper club, with multiple levels of seating and an onstage bar.

ATLANTA - Some comets only blaze across the sky once in a lifetime. Others burn so brightly, they demand to be seen again much sooner.

Tony Award-winning Broadway musical "Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812" was such a hit at Atlanta’s Horizon Theatre last year that the company is re-mounting the production for a second run, opening tonight and running through Feb. 18. 

Based on a short segment of the classic novel War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy, "Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812" transforms the intimate Horizon space into an even more intimate supper club, with multiple levels of seating and an onstage bar. Director Heidi McKerley says this isn’t a case of an audience sitting and watching performers on a stage; this show puts the cast members right next to the audience on all those levels of seating, creating an immersive experience for theatergoers.

"Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812" opened on Broadway in 2016, becoming one of the most acclaimed new productions of the season; it went on to earn a dozen Tony Award nominations, winning two. The show’s book, music, and lyrics were written by Dave Malloy, and its original Broadway cast included singer Josh Groban. Here in Atlanta, the cast includes Alexandria Joy and Daniel Burns in the title roles, alongside local favorites including Terry Burrell, Anna Dvorak, and Terrence J. Smith.

Show times for "Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812" are 8 p.m. on Wednesdays through Fridays, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturdays, and 5 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets start at $50 for Wednesday and Thursday shows and $55 for Friday nights, Saturday nights, and weekend matinées. Horizon Theatre Company is located at 1083 Austin Avenue in Little Five Points — click here for more information.