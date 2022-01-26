Good Day Atlanta viewer information: January 26, 2022

Taking the plunge in the Georgia Aquarium shark cage:

Ask the Georgia Aquarium team about sharks, and you’ll get a quick piece of advice: "Forget what you’ve seen in the movies!" Experts at the Atlanta facility say sharks are worthy of a closer look, which is why they created an immersive experience that puts visitors face-to-fin with the great predators of the deep.

We recently got the amazing opportunity to slip into a wetsuit and take the plunge with the Georgia Aquarium Shark Cage Dive experience. The Aquarium’s SHARKS! Predators of the Deep gallery first opened in October 2020 (watch our coverage of that here), showcasing the facility’s amazing collection of sharks including great hammerheads, sand tigers, and silvertips.

Staffers say their goal for the gallery has always been to turn "fear into fascination" — and to bust the myths that surround sharks due mainly to their sinister portrayal in big-budget movies.

Of course, looking at the sharks through glass is one way to learn about them — but another is to get in the water with them and really study their movements up close. And that’s where the Shark Cage Dive comes in; the experience allows visitors the chance to put on a wetsuit and full-face mask and be submerged in an actual cage, which moves through the habitat on an overhead track.

The experience lasts about two-and-a-half hours total (including both dry land and underwater time) and is open to those ages 12 and older, and while guests don’t need to be scuba-certified to participate, staffers say it’s a good idea to be comfortable in the water before taking the plunge.

Of course, we’re always up for a new experience — especially when it involves a trip to Georgia Aquarium. Click the video player in this article for a look at our dive in the shark cage — and click here for more information on the experience.

Stars talk Apple TV+ whodunit "The Afterparty":

Move over, Sherlock Holmes — there’s a new detective on the crime scene. And with a long list of suspects and motives, solving this murder is going to take someone who knows how to get people to spill their deepest secrets.

Emmy and Grammy Award-winning actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish takes on the role of Detective Danner in the new Apple TV+ series "The Afterparty," premiering Friday, Jan. 28.

Executive produced by Academy Award winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord, the series hinges on the murder of a pop star (played by Dave Franco) at a party following a high school reunion. Turns out, a lot of his high school classmates had a motive for the murder, something Danner learns as she interviews each one episode-by-episode. Those classmates, by the way, are played by a powerhouse cast including Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, and Jamie Demetriou — so you know there will be plenty of comedy mixed in with the mystery.

In an unusual twist, each episode also incorporates a different genre of filmmaking, matching the viewpoint of the character being interviewed by Danner. We don’t want to give too much away, but fans of romantic comedies and action hits will find a lot to like about the show’s first few episodes.

The first three episodes of "The Afterparty" will be available to steam on Apple TV+ on Friday, Jan. 28, with new episodes following every Friday. For more information on "The Afterparty," click here — and click the video player in this article to check out our recent interviews with the stars of the show!

"Tyler Perry's Sistas" actress Novi Brown: She is best known for her role as Sabrina Hollins on the hit television series "Sistas," written, directed, and produced by Tyler Perry. The show is now in its fourth season, and things are heating up. Novi Brown teases what's coming up for her character this season, why representation matters on-screen, and what that means for her. Check out the trailer for this season here.

Executive chef Jeremy Ford and chef Justin Sutherland talk truTV's hit series Fast Foodies: "Top Chef" winners Kristen Kish and Jeremy Ford and "Iron Chef" winner Justin Sutherland compete to recreate and reimagine a celebrity guest's favorite fast food dish. TruTV's hit show "Fast Foodies" returns for season two on Feb. 4. Click here for a sneak peek.

MAJIC 107.5's Maria More gives tips on a 22-day "Consistency" Challenge: The idea is to create a single daily goal in each area and track it daily for 22 days. The catch is: if you miss a day, you start over. Keep up with Maria More on weekdays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on MAJIC 107.5.

