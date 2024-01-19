Expand / Collapse search
Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Jan. 19, 2024

By Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta:

The outer-space tension of 'I.S.S.'

Actros Ariana DeBose and director Gabriela Cowperthwaite discuss making ''I.S.S.,'' a tense, claustrophobic space thriller set in the International Space Station..

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose headlines tense space thriller "I.S.S.":

Ariana DeBose won an Oscar for her explosive singing and dancing in 2021’s "West Side Story," but the star’s latest big-screen turn requires a much different kind of choreography.

DeBose headlines "I.S.S.," a tense, claustrophobic space thriller directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite. Set aboard the International Space Station, the film centers on three American astronauts and three Russian cosmonauts forced to turn against each other when a global conflict breaks out on Earth. 

To create the film’s realistic portrayal of zero gravity, the stars wore harnesses and were hung by a series of tethers. On a scale of one to 10 — with 10 being the most uncomfortable — DeBose jokes that wearing the harnesses was "a solid 15."

"It was a real pleasure to learn a new skill," says DeBose, "but I will say … it is challenging to figure out, ‘How do you actually make it look as if you are weightless and this is very easy when every muscle in your body is activated?’"

For director Cowperthwaite, creating a sense of growing tension and paranoia meant referencing classic thriller and horror films from the 1970s and 1980s.

"I remember invoking John Carpenter’s ‘The Thing,' which is one of my favorites of all time," says the director. "And I always loved those movies, so suddenly it was, like, ‘Wait, someone’s telling me I can go do that a little bit? And play in that world?’"

"I.S.S." opens in theaters nationwide on Friday — to hear more from the star and director, click the video player in this article.

Understanding the healing power of humor

They say laughter is good for the soul, and humor strategist Paul Osincup just wrote a new book ''The Humor Habit'' designed to help you bring joy and laughter back into your life.

Paul Osincup, humor strategist and author of the book, "The Humor Habit": A certified stress master educator and the past president of the Association for Applied and Therapeutic Humor, Paul Osincup has been featured in The New York Times, Forbes, AskMen, WebMD, and more! His first TEDx Talk: "Leading with Laughter, the Power of Humor in Leadership" is used in corporate and collegiate leadership courses around the world and his next TEDx Talk is soon to be released.

Daniel Kaluuya talks directing 'The Kitchen'

Actor Daniel Kaluuya puts on the directors seat for the first time for the new movie 'The Kitchen,' a film set in a dystopian version of London where the gap between rich and poor have been stretched to its limit.

Daniel Kaluuya and Kane Robinson talk "The Kitchen" on Netflix: In a dystopian London, the gap between rich and poor has been stretched to its limits. All forms of social housing have been eradicated and only The Kitchen remains. A community that refuses to move out of the place they call home. This is where we meet a solitary Izi, living here by necessity and desperately trying to find a way out, and a 12-year-old Benji, who has lost his mother and is searching for a family. We follow our unlikely pair as they struggle to forge a relationship in a system that is stacked against them. Watch the trailer here. 

It's time to plant and prune roses

Despite the cold winter weather, now's a great time to think about growing roses in your garden. The experts at Pike Nurseries has some tips to help you get started.

Pike Nurseries gives tips on roses: To find a Pike Nurseries location nearest you, click here.

Vida Howard's 'Wisdom Nugget' on pride

Pride is a powerful emotion that can have more than one side to it. Praise 102.5's Veda Howard joins Joanne Feldman to talk more about the two sides to pride.

Veda Howard shares one of her Wisdom Nuggets: Wisdom Nuggets with Veda Howard happens every weekend on her Praise 102.5 show, Saturday and Sunday from  3 to 7 p.m. A Wisdom Nugget is an inspiring or encouraging quote from Veda, business moguls, bumper stickers and everywhere in between. Today's quote is from Paul Daughtery, "If you don’t crush pride, pride is going to crush you."