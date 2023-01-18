Good Day Atlanta viewer information: January 18, 2023

Taking "flight" at West Midtown’s newest social club:

We’re halfway through the work week, which means you’re probably already thinking about your weekend plans. Well, how about spending a few hours in an Oche, hanging out with your friends and competing to see who’s got the best aim?

(Don’t worry…we’ll explain what an "Oche" is in a minute…)

Atlanta’s West Midtown just got even busier thanks to the addition of Flight Club, the United Kingdom-based social club specializing in a high-tech version of darts (hence the "flight"), shareable plates of food, and craft cocktails. When it opened a week ago, Atlanta became Flight Club’s fifth location in the United States, following Chicago, Boston, Houston and Las Vegas — and founders say Atlanta’s booming social scene is a perfect match for its brand of so-called "ridiculous joy."

So, let’s talk about the darts! As we learned on Good Day Atlanta, the Flight Club team says its trademarked Social Darts utilizes unique technology which automatically scores during games and also allows for networking capabilities to create massive groups of competitors. Here in Atlanta, Flight Club is home to a dozen Oches (which are the actual dart-playing stations), and each can fit up to 12 players at a time. But, again, Oches may be networked together for larger competitions. Regular games of Social Darts cost $12 per person and include 90 minutes of playing time.

So, who’s ready for a friendly little competition? Flight Club is located inside the Star Metals complex, at 1055 Howell Mill Road, Suite 140, in Atlanta. For more information on visiting and to check out the full menu of food and drinks, click here.

Chef Nick Leahy demonstrates a healthy recipe for the new year: Many people see the New Year as an opportunity for resolving to adopt a healthier routine. An important part of this is eating better. But beyond fad diets, there is a misperception that eating "healthy" means a diet of things that taste bland or just plain bad. Chef Nick Leahy of Nick's Westside and Barn knows that this does not have to be the case at all. To demonstrate the ease of putting these tips into practice, Nick joined Alyse Eady to create a simple, winter vegetable and chickpea curry, with winter squash, sweet potato, turnips and more.

Skyh Black talks his role in BET + series "All the Queen's Men": Sjyh Black can be seen in the electrifying, leading role of Amp "Addiction" Anthony in BET+’s smash hit crime drama, "All the Queen's Men." The series follows Amp, an ex-con with a hidden past who is lured into the lucrative yet dangerous world of male exotic dancing by Madam (Eva Marcille), Club Eden's fierce yet vengeful owner and his aunt. Season 2 of the series is steaming now on BET+ with two episodes dropping weekly.

Brittany Dixon shows quick morning exercise routines: Folks are looking for ways to stay healthy and fit this year. Brittany Dixon has some easy routines you can do each morning.

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta talks navigating the Wintertime Blues: Strong4Life licensed therapist Jody Baumstein, LCSW talks about how winter can be a particularly triggering time emotionally. The change in weather paired with transition out of the holiday season can impact on our daily moods. Not to mention, many are just coming off of a vacation and re-acclimating back into school and work routines. From not being outside as much, to experiencing less sunlight (and often gloomy, rainy weather), our moods can take a hit this time of year. Whatever the reason, it’s important to acknowledge how you feel, and know there are tools to help build resilience.

Jackie Paige of MAJIC 107.5 gives tops for staying fit: Keep up with Jackie on Majic 107.5