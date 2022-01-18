Good Day Atlanta viewer information: January 18, 2022

Learning "sew" many new skills at Fabricate Studios:

If your resolution for 2022 involves developing a new skill or picking up a new hobby, there’s a place in West Midtown that’ll leave you in stitches — and that’s no joke.

We spent the morning at Fabricate Studios, which is essentially a hands-on classroom for those learning to sew, quilt, knit, crochet, and embroider. Staffers there say their offerings cover all skill levels — from those who’ve never threaded a needle to those who already sell their knit caps on Etsy!

The team at Fabricate currently offers both in-person and virtual classes for children and adults, and topics range from Sewing 101 (learning to sew) to weaving and macramé. Basically, if it involves fabric and fibers — it’s covered.

And here’s an idea for a full year of new skills: those who have been through the studio’s Quilting 101 class (or already have the skills) can register for the 2022 Quilting Block of the Month "club," which involves making a set of blocks utilizing new techniques each month and results in the completion of a 60-inch by 72-inch quilt at the end of the year. Registration is $300 (which breaks down to $25 per class) and includes the classes and patterns.

Fabricate Studios is located at 1537-B Howell Mill Road in Atlanta; for more information on the classes and events offered there, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting crafty with the Fabricate team!

"Power Book II" star Shane Johnson talks new season of the hit show and spin-off predictions:

On his own for the first time, Tariq St. Patrick Tariq navigates his new life in which his desire to shed his father's legacy comes up against the mounting pressure to save his family. Along the way, Tariq gets entangled in the affairs of the cutthroat Tejada family, adding further complications as he tries to balance his drug operations with his education, love life, family affairs, and mounting pressure from Cooper Saxe. He divides his time between school and hustling to pay for his mother's defense attorney, but when he runs out of options, Tariq turns to a familiar drug game. Catch "Power Book II" Sunday nights at 10 p.m. On STARZ. Watch the trailer here.

Dave Ramsey is releasing his first book in eight years: "Baby Steps Millionaires" is out now and helps people build wealth the right way. There's been a surge in Google searches for "building wealth" because the pandemic changed the way we view money. There’s a renewed focus on getting rich as fast as possible to enjoy the "now." Investing apps like Robinhood and Acorns and the occasional bitcoin millionaire have made building wealth look easy, fun, and fast.

Property Pro Egypt Sherrod and her husband Mike Jackson talk new HGTV show: Real estate broker and designer Egypt Sherrod, alongside her husband, builder Mike Jackson, juggle their busy professional and personal lives while helping clients land their perfect home in a dream neighborhood. Catch the show Thursday nights on HGTV at 9 p.m. Find out more here.

Lauren Simmons talks new show "Going Public": Trailblazer Lauren Simmons will be hosting an innovative series, which takes the famed financial show "Shark Tank" to the next level by allowing viewers around the world to click-to-invest on featured ventures while they watch through Entrepreneur.com. The "Going Public" show also goes beyond "Shark Tank" in that it gives TV viewers an inside look at the fast-paced world of investments. Lauren has a unique background tailored-made for this show: at the age of 22, she made history in becoming the youngest ever female (and African-American) trader to have worked on the famed New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) trading floor. Lauren is from Georgia and is graduating from Kennesaw State University. "Going Public" premieres tonight on Entrepreneur.com.

Entertainment host Ms. Basketball talks MLK Day recap: People and organizations around the world celebrated the life and legacy of Georgia's own Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. King's daughter Bernice A. King took to social media to thank Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle for their generous contribution to volunteers. Click the video player to see what they did. Keep up with Ms. Basketball on Instagram @MsBasketball1

Pet of the day from FurKids: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day, click here.