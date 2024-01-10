Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Jan. 10, 2024

New hotel offers unparalleled access to top Atlanta venues: With a view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and direct access to the Georgia World Congress Center thanks to a pedestrian walkway, sports and music fans will find plenty to love in the new 42-floor Signia by Hilton Atlanta.

Executives will officially open the new hotel in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, but we got the first look inside what is now the tallest building on Atlanta’s Westside.

READ FULL STORY

Ted Bundy survivor brings new memoir to Georgia: Type the name "Ted Bundy" into any streaming service, and it’s clear: stories about the notorious serial killer are in high demand. But there’s one story you haven’t heard yet … one that can only be told by Kathy Kleiner Rubin.

"It was very important to me to make known exactly what he was. Not the charismatic, handsome guy, but he was a loser," she says. "That usually is not shown in the documentaries and the movies."

Forty-six years ago, Bundy attacked Kleiner Rubin in her Florida State University sorority house. The story of his brutal rampage — and her incredible survival — is finally being told in the new memoir, "A Light in the Dark: Surviving More Than Ted Bundy."

READ FULL STORY

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: There are a couple of fresh casting calls happening around Atlanta. Tyler Perry Studios is casting for a film and Will Trent is looking for cast members for season 2. Tess Hammock has the information.

Chef G. Garvin Live at Atlanta Symphony Hall: Witness the extraordinary "G Garvin Live," a cooking demonstration ingeniously presented as a theatrical performance, complete with music, esteemed guest chefs, delectable cuisine, refreshing beverages, and an immersive cultural journey that defies convention. Step into the pre-show food hall, an exquisite realm where 10 of Atlanta's most innovative and accomplished restaurants converge, featuring an assortment of exquisite small bites and elevated gastronomic marvels, thoughtfully crafted exclusively for this singular gathering. For ticket information click here.

Niecey Shaw talks the latest in entertainment news: Actress Kaley Cuoco tells a story of how a passenger on a plane was being rude to her. Niecey Shaw has the details. Keep up with Niecey on Classix 102.9 midday 10 until 3.