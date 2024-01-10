Expand / Collapse search
New hotel offers unparalleled access to top Atlanta venues

By
Published 
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Exploring Atlanta's newest Hilton hotel

Downtown Atlanta's first new-build hotel in decades is complete and it offers access to some of the city's top venues. Paul Milliken spent the morning exploring the Signia by Hilton Atlanta.

ATLANTA - With a view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and direct access to the Georgia World Congress Center thanks to a pedestrian walkway, sports and music fans will find plenty to love in the new 42-floor Signia by Hilton Atlanta.

Executives will officially open the new hotel in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, but Wednesday morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got the first look inside what is now the tallest building on Atlanta’s Westside. 

If you’ve driven past Mercedes-Benz Stadium recently, you’ve no doubt noticed the intense construction on the hotel, which houses 976 guest rooms and more than 100,000 square feet of meeting and event spaces.

A tour of Downtown Atlanta's newest hotel

Paul Milliken got an exclusive tour of a luxury suite at the new Signia by Hilton Atlanta with a view that sports fans will love.

During our exclusive visit this morning, we spent some time in the kitchen with pastry chef Daniella Lea Rada, who leads an all-female pastry team and is renowned for her handmade croissants (did we mention the hotel features three restaurants and three bars?). Next, we "flew" up to Nest, the hotel’s sports bar, where we toasted our Atlanta Falcons. Finally, general manager Teri Agosta led us on a tour of one of the hotel’s luxurious suites, showcasing the amenities and the stunning city views.

To check out our morning exploring the new Signia by Hilton Atlanta, click the video player in this article. And click here for more information on the newest addition to Atlanta’s hospitality scene!