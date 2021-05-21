Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 21, 2021

Recitals mark long-awaited return to stage for Roswell dancers:

When Nancy Tolbert Yilmaz and Mary Lynn Taylor opened the Tolbert Yilmaz School of Dance back in 1979, they never could have dreamed what 2020 would hold in store for the school and its dancers.

But you know what they say: The show must go on. And now, after a long 14 months, the dancers are back in the theatre and ready to "wow" some crowds.

The Tolbert Yilmaz School of Dance (home to resident performing company Roswell Dance Theatre) is currently back at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center, hosting nearly 30 shows as part of its year-end recital series; this weekend’s performances will wrap up the busy week of recitals for the school’s more than 900 students. Due to the ongoing pandemic, tickets are limited to four per dancer (per show), and school staffers say attendees are being seated in socially-distanced pods of two to four seats.

School founders say being back in the theatre is a "time to celebrate," considering the challenge of dance training during the pandemic. Nancy Tolbert Yilmaz and Mary Lynn Taylor first opened the Tolbert Yilmaz School of Dance in North Atlanta back in 1979 and created the Roswell Dance Theatre in 1985, which is an audition-based performance company known to many local audiences for its annual holiday performance of "The Nutcracker" (which has even featured our own Buck Lanford in the past!). More recently, the school moved into a new space at 601 Houze Way in Roswell.

Registration is also now open for the school’s 2021-2022 season; information for new and returning students may be found by clicking here. And click on the video player in this article to check out our morning getting a preview of this weekend’s recitals (not to mention a dance lesson or two!) from the school’s talented students!

Burgers with Buck heads to Puttshack:

We came for the burger and stayed for the tech-infused, interactive mini-golf. Or was it the other way around? Either way, it’s a win-win.

The very first Puttshack location in the United States is in West Midtown Atlanta. It is a huge, high-energy space featuring high-tech mini-golf that is a lot of fun, and while we had a great time playing mini-golf, the segment is not called Birdies With Buck… it’s #BurgersWithBuck.

Enter their Hatch Chile Cheeseburger. The 7-ounce patty is a custom blend of chuck, brisket, and short-rib, seasoned with smoked paprika salt, and char-grilled to temperature. It is topped with Pepper Jack cheese and their roasted hatch chile blend that contains both red and green chiles. Then they finish it off with green leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, and their chipotle aioli.

If you like a little heat, this could be the burger for you as it has a couple of distinct layers of it. It makes for a great pre or post-mini-golf meal, but probably not during because it is big and you might need a couple of extra napkins.

For more information about Puttshack including the location, menu, and hours of operation, go to their website, https://www.puttshack.com/find-a-location/atlanta . And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5 , and don't forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

Pike Nurseries has tips for planting perennials in Georgia: For more information on Pike Nurseries click here.

Atlanta Home Show is taking place at the Cobb Galleria: For more information on the Atlanta Home Show click here.

David and Tamela Mann talk "Tyler Perry's Assisted Living":

"Tyler Perry's Assisted Living" returns for season two of the hilarious comedy show on BET. Mr. Brown, Cora, and the gang open their assisted living facility, housing a variety of characters who keep the drama coming. David and Tamela Mann join us to talk about the anticipated season. For more information click here.