Good Day Atlanta viewer information February 28, 2020

The dirt flies as Supercross returns to Atlanta: There aren’t many events that can be called both “dirty” and “family-friendly” – but one of them is taking over Downtown Atlanta this weekend.

Round #9 of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season is happening Saturday, February 29th – bringing the sport’s best athletes to the dirt-filled floor at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Of course, the stadium is already filled with around 5,000 tons of dirt thanks to last weekend’s Monster Jam, but now it’ll be shaped into an off-road motorcycle track filled with jumps and obstacles meant for only the bravest and most skillful Supercross riders.

Fans can get an early start on the Supercross action by attending FanFest, which starts at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday and features autograph opportunities, vendors, and extreme sport exhibitions. Tickets are available for FanFest, but here’s a pro tip – visitors can get in for free just by bringing an empty can of Monster Energy to recycle at the entrance. Practice and Qualifying will begin at 11:05 a.m., heat races take off at 5:05 p.m., and the first of two Main Events is scheduled to start at 6:53 p.m.

So…ready to get dirty? Tickets start at $20, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium is located at 1 AMB Drive Northwest in Downtown Atlanta. Of course, the Good Day feature team is always down to play in the dirt, so we spent the morning at the stadium, helping the riders get in a little extra practice time. Click the video player to check it out!

WEB LINK:

https://www.supercrosslive.com/events/atlanta-ga-2020-tickets

https://mercedesbenzstadium.com/events/2020-monster-energy-supercross/

Advertisement

Actor Robert Ri'Chard on Good Day Atlanta: He is an Emmy Award Winning actor who has collaborated with the likes of Samuel L.Jackson , John Travolta and Oprah, just to name a few. Robert Ri'Chard is also known for starring in the Nickelodeon hit sereies "One on One," Vampire Diaries," and "Coach Carter." Robert Ri'Chard is preparing to be honored for his work on off the screen, he is the 2020 Diamond Awards honoree and will be honored by the Not Alone Foundation at Morehouse College ths weekend . For more information click here. To get social with Robert Ri'Chard on Instagram follow him @therobertrichard .

Meatless Friday with Recess at Krog Street Market: If you're taking a break from meat this Lent, we may just have the place for you. The restaurant, Recess is a vegetable-centric casual restaurant and they say that they prepare food that will make you feel good and not slow you down. Chef Victoria Shore from Recess stops by Good Day Atlanta with a lesson on how to prepare a super power packed bowl on your own. For more information on today's recipe click here. For more on Recess click here

Smack White on Good Day Atlanta: Rapper Drake has signed a multi-year live streaming agreement with Caffeine and as part of the deal, he's bringing rap battles back. Rapper Smack White stops by Good Day Atlanta to talk to Katie Beasley all about it. For more ont he rap battle in Atlanta this weekend or how to watch it live on Caffeine-TV click here.

Pet of the day Hero Rescue: For more informationo n how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.