Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb. 15, 2024

Here are today's featured segments and guests on Good Day Atlanta:

Balloon Museum exhibition really "pops" at Atlanta’s Pullman Yards: This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we "popped" over to the historic venue for a first look at the Balloon Museum’s "Let’s Fly" experience, opening to the public on Saturday, Feb. 17. Atlanta is only the second North American stop for the acclaimed Balloon Museum, which has drawn millions of visitors in cities including Rome, Paris, and New York. The museum’s mission is to create exhibitions featuring thought-provoking inflatable and balloon art — and here in Atlanta, "Let’s Fly" includes the work of 17 international artists.



Jennifer Lopez is going on tour, and there's a truck handing out flowers to help with the announcement: Jennifer Lopez, announced her highly anticipated return to the touring stage with This Is Me…Now The Tour. This marks her triumphant comeback to the touring scene after a five-year break, following the successful 2019 tour that grossed over $50 million and sold out venues across the country. The tour will feature Lopez performing her catalog of chart-breaking hits across her renowned discography as well as new songs from her album, This Is Me...Now. the 30+ city tour kicks off on June 26. She'll make her stop in Atlanta Sunday August 26. Tickets will be available starting with a JLo Fan Club presale beginning Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 9 a.m. local time. Additional presales (details below) will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, February 23 at 10 AM Local Time at LiveNation.com.

Kahlil Haughton talks TLC'S Love & Translation: The show follows three American bachelors and 12 single, international women from around the world, living under one roof in paradise trying to find a lifelong connection – without speaking each other’s languages! The show’s gaining a lot of buzz with its shocking twist and fun experiments testing attraction among the singles. Can love transcend spoken word and language?



Dish Nation Headkrack talks the latest in entertainment headlines: Usher is still making headlines. The singer got married a few days ago, and now he's since announced a potential tv series based off his music. Headkrack has all the details. Catch Dish Nation weeknights at 7 on Fox 5.



Ava Mone’t of Perimeter, the newest series from BET+ created and directed by Armani Ortiz: Perimeter is the latest work from Armani, the co-director of Tyler Perry’s documentary, Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story. Executive produced by Tyler Perry and Armani, this series is set in 1992 Atlanta, and follows a promising college student during the infamous annual spring break festival in Atlanta, Georgia, Freaknik and the preparations for the 1996 Olympics, as she navigates the ups and downs of falling in love with a drug dealer. Check out our trailer here.

JT Batson, CEO of U.S. Soccer: JT is a Georgia native and under his leadership, U.S. Soccer is moving its headquarters to Atlanta and building a new National Training Center here.