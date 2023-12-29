Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Dec. 29, 2023

Here's the guests and segments for Good Day's Atlanta show on Dec. 29, 2023.

2023 Peach Bowl: The Peach Bowl kicks off Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It'll be Ole Miss vs. Penn State. Gary Stokan is here to discuss the big game, what fans can expect, and the charity they have in place. The game begins at noon on Saturday.

Burgers With Buck Year in Review: 2023 is coming to a close, and there were several memorable burgers that were eaten. We rolled back the cameras to see how much fun Buck had this year.

College Football comedy "Signing Day" filming now in Georgia: Nothing gets people fired up like college football, which is why more than a decade ago, filmmaker and University of Georgia graduate Glen Owen decided to write a script about it.

"I’d always been a huge college football fan, so I just realized there’d never been a movie about college football recruiting, and I thought it was such an interesting world to explore," says Owen.

After years of updating and shopping the script, Owen’s comedy "Signing Day" is now in production here in Georgia, filming mainly in and around Covington. Good Day Atlanta received an exclusive invitation to visit the production during a shoot at the Georgia International Horse Park in Conyers, during which star Michael Mosley filmed a driving sequence — accomplished with a large rig that essentially towed his car.

"Well, this is movie magic right here," Mosley said, laughing. "They pull us around because we’re actors and we might just drive into the wrong lane or something at some point!"

"Signing Day" is one of many screen projects that currently call Georgia home, but producers say their film is something of a rarity in that everything from pre- to post-production is happening here.

The Infatuation released its list of the Best New Restaurants of 2023: The Atlanta Best New Restaurants list includes some of the hottest restaurants in the city, such as: Zakia, Snap Thai Fish House, Southern National, and Omakase Table, to name just a few. Click here for more information.

Rreal Tacos stops by Good Day Atlanta: Rreal Tacos is the perfect place to pre-game, the guacamole recipe is perfect for your New Year's Eve party or you can have them cater. Click here for more information.